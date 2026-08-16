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Townhouses in La Nucia, Spain

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21 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 530 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in La Nucia, on a high place, offering magnifi…
$1,03M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN LA NUCIA New Build residential complex of independent and …
$531,956
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucia, this exclusive collection of 28 properties offers …
$620,387
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucia, this exclusive collection of 28 properties offers …
$536,208
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
La Nucia (Alicante) offers a new opportunity to enjoy an exclusive corner of the Mediterrane…
$518,973
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3 bedroom townthouse in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 299 m²
Discover the harmony, light and comfort offered by AMIRAL, a residential complex of 24 indep…
$884,303
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a townhouse of two floors in a new residential complex with chic views in La Nuci…
$528,220
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3 bedroom townthouse in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
Discover the harmony, light and well-being that AMIRAL offers – a residential complex with 2…
$882,761
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 133 m²
3, 4 Bedroom Modern Spacious Townhouses with Communal Pool in La Nucia Costa Blanca Stylish …
$535,958
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 530 m²
Discover the harmony, light and well-being offered by AMIRAL, a family-run residential compl…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN LA NUCIA New Build residential complex of independent …
$531,956
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
14 apartments of new construction with garden, swimming pool and private garage. The perfect…
$686,570
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
La Nucia, Alicante offers a new opportunity to enjoy an exclusive corner of the Mediterranea…
$537,467
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
Pretty corner townhouse with big garden, community pool, paddle tennis court and amazing vie…
$493,537
VAT
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
In La Nucia, Alicante, there is a new opportunity to enjoy an exclusive corner of the Medite…
$493,545
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 219 m²
Discover the harmony, light and well-being offered by AMIRAL, a residential complex of 24 in…
$917,118
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
A contemporary design and construction village development where you can enjoy the climate, …
$443,067
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucia, this exclusive collection of 28 properties offers …
$629,613
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 403 m²
Discover the harmony, light and well-being offered by AMIRAL, a residential complex of 24 in…
$900,532
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
The paired located in the small town of La Nucia. Located in a quiet urbanization, where the…
$233,221
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3 bedroom townthouse in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
The house has access from the closed complex, and from the street you can access the garage …
$290,713
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