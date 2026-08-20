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Townhouses in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

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15 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Discover a unique place in Alicante, Monforte del Cid. We present an exclusive promotion of …
$386 051
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3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Discover a unique location in Alicante, Monforte del Sid. We present an exclusive promotion …
$390 675
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3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Discover a unique location in Alicante, Monforte del Sid. We present an exclusive promotion …
$386 629
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury townhouse with large roof top terrace, community pool located next to a golf course a…
$422 287
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3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Discover a unique location in Alicante, Monforte del Sid. We present you an exclusive sale o…
$404 545
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Discover a unique location in Alicante, Monforte del Sid. We present an exclusive collection…
$387 207
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 3
Real Estate for Sale Near a Golf Course in Monforte del Cid, Alicante These residences are s…
$424 448
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3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Discover a unique location in Alicante, Monforte del Sid. We present you with an exclusive p…
$387 785
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Discover a unique location in Alcantari, Montfert de l Sid. We present an exclusive developm…
$384 895
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3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Discover a unique location in Alicante, Monforte del Sid. We present you an exclusive promot…
$381 428
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Discover a unique location in Alicante, Monforte del Sid. We present an exclusive program of…
$375 649
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Discover a unique location in Alicante, Monforte el-Sid. We present you an exclusive promoti…
$385 473
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Located in Monforte del Cid, this residential complex offers 36 townhouses designed for thos…
$420 895
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3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
New construction of semi-detached houses in Alicante in Monforte del Cid ( Elche ) near the …
$236 858
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3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Townhouses with 3 bedrooms This private complex of beautiful townhouses with 3 bedrooms comb…
$217 975
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Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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Luxury
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