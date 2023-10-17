UAE
Townhouses for sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
2
2
70 m²
2
Duplex Houses Next to Alicante Airport in Gran Alacant These houses are located in Gran Alac…
€165,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
120 m²
4/4
Townhouses near the beach in Santa Pola Spain These townhouses are located in Gran Alacant, …
€195,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
105 m²
2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Gran Alakant.…
€175,500
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
105 m²
2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€171,500
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
1
105 m²
2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€164,500
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
105 m²
2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€180,500
Recommend
3 room townhouse with garage, with Pool, with condition
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
149 m²
The complex is located in the eastern part of Santa Paul, just 150 meters from the beach. Th…
€285,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with garden
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
86 m²
A residential complex consisting of apartments and apartment buildings located in Gran Alaka…
€285,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
149 m²
3
Introducing the new modern townhouse in the city of Gran Alakant. Townhouse has three levels…
€195,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms close to shops, with Close to all amenities, with Sought after area
Elx Elche, Spain
4
2
202 m²
Centennial house in Elche, facing East, can be built under + 5 floors, there is currently a …
€185,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Santa Pola, Spain
3
3
85 m²
3 BEDROOM BUNGALOWS IN EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL IN GRAN ALACANT! Discover this exclusive resid…
€285,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, in good condition
Santa Pola, Spain
2
3
85 m²
Townhouse in Alicante, Gran Alacant area , Puerto Marino urbanization. If you want to have …
€199,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, in good condition
Santa Pola, Spain
3
3
100 m²
Triplex semi-detached house , near "Pola Park", Gran Playa area . Santa Pola (Alicante) We …
€170,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Santa Pola, Spain
3
1
150 m²
Great townhouse in Santa Pola on three floors with terraces where you can see the sea and a …
€195,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
94 m²
2
New bungalow in the city of Gran Alakant.Located in a residential complex of a closed type. …
€211,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
110 m²
2
New bungalow in the city of Gran Alakant. Two-story bungalow with an area of 63 square meter…
€244,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
3
93 m²
2
€291,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
3
93 m²
2
€288,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Santa Pola, Spain
2
1
75 m²
2 beds townhouse near the beach in Gran Alacant. Off plan townhouses with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms…
€112,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Close to international schools
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
99 m²
Townhouse in Gran Alacant, Santa Pola. It is a two-story house, semi-detached. Built on a 21…
€240,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with Bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
94 m²
Gran Alacant is a community of Alicante city. The area has all the amenities like: stores, r…
€285,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with Bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
93 m²
Gran Alacant is a community of Alicante city. The area has all the amenities like: stores, r…
€288,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
145 m²
Modern townhouse by the sea in the city of Santa PolaTownhouse with an area of 157.86 square…
€298,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
152 m²
Modern townhouse in Santa Pola, 150 meters from the Sea Townhouse with an area of 140 square…
€285,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
145 m²
Offer from the developer - a spacious townhouse in Santa PolaTownhouse with an area of 151.5…
€310,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
144 m²
2
Modern townhouse in the city of Santa Pola near the sea Townhouse with an area of 88.43 squa…
€285,000
Recommend
