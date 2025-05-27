Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Cádiz
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses in Cádiz, Spain

San Roque
3
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
The new gated complex, located in the Alcaides area, consists of 30 houses with 3.4 bedrooms…
$376,098
3 bedroom townthouse in Villamartin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Villamartin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Townhouse in Williamartine, Orihuela Costa. Large salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 bat…
$239,335
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Facinas, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Facinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Cortijo of small dimensions of traditional livestock use currently operating. It has easy ac…
$488,138
Townhouse in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse
San Roque, Spain
Area 179 m²
New Development: Prices from € 410,000 to € 1,356,000. [Beds: 2 - 5] [Baths: 3 - 6] [Built s…
$405,789
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Se vende un chalet adosado en Sotogrande con vistas al mar.  Tiene dos plantas con dos dormi…
$270,103
3 bedroom townthouse in Barbate, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Barbate, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Town house / duplex in the historic center of Conil de La Frontera with independent / own de…
$321,076
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 254 m²
~900 m vom Strand Pinillo entferntSan Pedro Alcantara, Marbella, Malaga Urbanisierung „Bello…
$433,791
Properties features in Cádiz, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
