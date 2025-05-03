Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses with garden for sale in Spain

3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 182 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$347,120
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern townhouses built in a quiet p…
$261,513
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 89 m²
New townhouses located in Los Balcones, Torrevieja. On the ground floor of the townhouse th…
$241,755
Leave a request
Townhouse in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
Area 202 m²
New Development: Prices from € 370,000 to € 476,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$366,595
Leave a request
Townhouse in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse
Mijas, Spain
Area 164 m²
New Development: Prices from € 390,000 to € 390,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$390,385
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
TERRACED VILLAS WITH PRIVATE POOL AND CLOSE TO RODA GOLF COURSE Luxury complex of 28 one le…
$284,230
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Semi- detached house for sale with various terraces, it is located on the corner of Urb. Tor…
$139,877
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
We offer you this 98m2 chalet where you can enjoy free time. The breadth of this house provi…
$215,811
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
This modern-style luxury project is located in one of the most exclusive corners of Benidorm…
$1,36M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale with a large private garden, parking and solarium. On…
$166,770
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
The Torre Golf Homes 3-Bedroom Bungalow is a new complex of 32 real estate properties in Ben…
$243,637
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION HOMES IN TORRE-PACHECO Newly built complex of 2 semi-detached corner bungal…
$231,475
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pedreguer, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pedreguer, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Spectacular panoramic views of the sea and mountains of Marina Alta you can have with new to…
$172,432
Leave a request
Townhouse in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse
Mijas, Spain
Area 164 m²
New Development: Prices from € 461,500 to € 530,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$457,253
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Spacious townhouse for sale in the Terrazas del Galeon complex in Adeje. The house consists…
$272,888
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 178 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$324,340
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build residential of villas and townhouses…
$225,984
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Townhouses with 3 bedrooms This private complex of beautiful townhouses with 3 bedrooms comb…
$217,975
Leave a request
Townhouse in Fuengirola, Spain
Townhouse
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 111 m²
New Development: Prices from € 470,000 to € 500,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$469,922
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Chance!! Townhouse located in a quiet area next to the natural area of the Torrevieja lagoon…
$117,353
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA New Build development of townhouses with priv…
$504,939
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$322,009
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Wonderful townhouse in the Punta Prima area. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, …
$149,809
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
RESIDENTIAL OF 6 LUXURY TOWNHOUSES IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build beautiful townhouses …
$392,862
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI DETACHED VILLAS IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA New Build residential of detached a…
$344,467
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 414 m²
Semi-detached house near the sea in Sant Pol-Sant Feliu de Guíxols in the state of construct…
$451,730
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Bungalow for sale - one-storey house with 2 own entrances - located in a quiet residential a…
$243,465
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Townhouse in Alicante, Gran Alacant area , Puerto Marino urbanization. If you want to have …
$215,218
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Busot, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
$247,625
Leave a request
Townhouse in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
Area 132 m²
New Development: Prices from € 495,000 to € 650,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built siz…
$494,918
Leave a request

