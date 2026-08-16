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Townhouses in Rojales, Spain

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20 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new two-storey townhouse with an area of 134.20 m2 from the developer in the ci…
$473,780
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3 bedroom townthouse in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new two-story town house with an area of 110.35 m2 from the developer in the re…
$461,801
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3 bedroom townthouse in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Located in the charming town of Rojales, this exclusive residential complex offers 14 homes …
$457,680
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3 bedroom townthouse in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
A beautiful house with 2 floors and a solarium is located on a plot with a private pool and …
$334,038
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3 bedroom townthouse in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Key ready and furnished large townhouse with private pool, garden and roof top terrace locat…
$410,318
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Three bedroom townhouse for sale in Ciudad Quesada. Two-storey single-family house, duplex t…
$392,986
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Modern townhouse Ciudad Quesada is for sale. The construction area is 83 m2. Duplex has thre…
$323,636
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3 bedroom townthouse in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN ROJALES New Build modern residential of townhouses and semi-det…
$454,050
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Villa in Ciudad Quesada is located on a large private plot of 921 m2, which immediately crea…
$837,986
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3 bedroom townthouse in Formentera del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
New homes in Rojales – modern design and Mediterranean comfort. Discover a new way of life i…
$413,676
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3 bedroom townthouse in Formentera del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
New homes in Rojales – modern design and comfort in the Mediterranean style. Discover a new …
$444,884
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
We offer a modern townhouse located in Rojales, one of the most sought-after residential are…
$218,454
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3 bedroom townthouse in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new two-storey townhouse with an area of ​​167 m2 from the developer in the cit…
$411,364
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
Key ready modern large townhouse with private pool, garden and rooftop terrace located in a …
$366,439
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Stylish Townhouses Featuring Private Pools in Rojales Alicante These modern and el…
$444,124
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3 bedroom townthouse in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
3 Bedroom Modern Ibiza Style Townhouses in Rojales Located in Rojales, a picturesque village…
$455,237
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3 bedroom townthouse in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN ROJALES New Build modern residential of townhouses and semi-detache…
$454,050
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Discover this magnificent bungalow in two levels with a solarium, located on a private plot …
$334,038
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3 bedroom townthouse in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
BRAND NEW VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA !!! New residential consisting of 36 semi-detached and i…
$382,096
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3 bedroom townthouse in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
$273,361
Leave a request
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