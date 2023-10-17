UAE
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
3
2
90 m²
3
Key Ready Mediterranean Houses with 2 Bedrooms in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Mediterranean-…
€180,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
2
2
80 m²
Lovely townhouse in the beautiful gated urbanization of Albamar, with a Mediterranean style.…
€160,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
4
3
124 m²
2
On sale is a townhouse in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and p…
€492,500
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
3
2
170 m²
BRAND NEW VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA !!!~ ~ New residential consisting of 36 semi-detached and…
€339,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
3
3
123 m²
GROUND FLOOR IN URBAN NUCLEO~ ~ GROUND FLOOR APARTMENT with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen…
€299,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
3
2
170 m²
BRAND NEW VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA !!!~ ~ New residential consisting of 36 semi-detached and…
€339,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
3
3
123 m²
GROUND FLOOR IN URBAN NUCLEO~ ~ GROUND FLOOR APARTMENT with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen…
€299,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
3
2
170 m²
BRAND NEW VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA !!!~ ~ New residential consisting of 36 semi-detached and…
€339,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
3
3
123 m²
GROUND FLOOR IN URBAN NUCLEO~ ~ GROUND FLOOR APARTMENT with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen…
€299,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
4
2
121 m²
2
Introduction of the modern town house in a beautiful modern residential complex in Rojales. …
€320,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
4
2
110 m²
2
We present a new two-story town house with an area of 110.35 m2 from the developer in the re…
€324,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
4
2
110 m²
2
Introduction of the modern town house in a beautiful modern residential complex in Rojales. …
€282,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
4
2
120 m²
2
We present a new two-story town house with an area of 110.35 m2 from the developer in the re…
€295,900
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with garden, with bathroom, with public pool
Rojales, Spain
4
3
124 m²
The Torre Golf Homes 3-Bedroom Bungalow is a new complex of 32 real estate properties in Ben…
€245,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, nearby golf course
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3
2
170 m²
BRAND NEW VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA !!! New residential consisting of 36 semi-detached and i…
€354,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garage, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Rojales, Spain
3
2
197 m²
3 beds brand new townhouses in Lo Marabú. Residencial is located in one of the most beautif…
€228,900
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
4
2
125 m²
Cozy townhouse in Los Montesinos. Townhouse in Los Montesinos. It consists of 4 bedrooms and…
€133,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse with Bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
3
2
150 m²
€266,000
Recommend
