Townhouses in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
5
la Nucia
11
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
8
88 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Duplex for sale on the beachfront of Poniente in Benidorm Paseo Tamarindos, in whose constru…
$1,92M
Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 138 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$637,751
3 bedroom townthouse in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Semi-detached house in Polop of 89 m2 built on a 200 m2 plot with incredible open views of t…
$213,642
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
The residential complex consists of 39 adjacent buildings 2/ 3/ 4 rooming houses. A new prod…
$214,726
3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Residential complex with robust reinforced concrete and steel structure, inverted roof and b…
$578,506
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a two-floor townhouse in a new residential complex with chic views in La Nucia. L…
$494,202
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Our development, a selection of independent homes where you share a culture of serenity, pri…
$609,577
3 bedroom townthouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$376,503
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Modern family house in a lovely urbanisation by the hills of Albir. The house is divided in …
$536,344
3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
3, 4 Bedroom Contemporary Homes with Great Sea Views in Finestrat Alicante Nestled in a tran…
$455,815
3 bedroom townthouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 133 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 133 m2.Garden: 150 m2, 2 terraces: 110 m2.Orientation - south.N…
$526,104
3 bedroom townthouse in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Located in privileged surroundings, these modern semi-detached villas offer the perfect comb…
$564,152
3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
We present a modern duplex in the new closed complex Camporosso Village in the area of Fines…
$577,533
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a two-floor townhouse in a new residential complex with chic views in La Nucia. L…
$576,369
3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a spacious townhouse with stunning views of the sea and the city of Benidorm. Tow…
$804,380
3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale a new townhouse with sea views in Finestrat. The area of the townhouse is 106 sq. m.…
$572,903
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Terrace: 29 m2, garden: 29 m2.Orientation - south.New Bui…
$338,985
3 bedroom townthouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$637,221
3 bedroom townthouse in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN POLOP New Build modern townhouses and semi-detached villas with sev…
$569,136
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN LA NUCIA New Build residential complex of independent and …
$497,566
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
It will be a private building with eight dwellings, to which eight parking spaces will be ad…
$1,93M
3 bedroom townthouse in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Townhouse on the first line of the beach in Benidorm. Salon with dining area, kitchen, 3 bed…
$1,66M
3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
We present a modern duplex in the new closed complex Camporosso Village in the area of Fines…
$579,794
3 bedroom townthouse in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Cozy family house near the city of Alfas del Pi, with all the main services. The house occup…
$314,578
Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 175 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$768,616
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 10 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a townhouse in a residential complex with a swimming pool on the Mediterranean co…
$376,149
3 bedroom townthouse in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The house with a total area of ​​132M2 is built on 2 floors. On the ground floor, a repaired…
$368,815
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 133 m²
3, 4 Bedroom Modern Spacious Townhouses with Communal Pool in La Nucia Costa Blanca Stylish …
$508,836
3 bedroom townthouse in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Located in privileged surroundings, these modern semi-detached villas offer the perfect comb…
$659,956
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
We present a townhouse in two floors with chic views in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small town i…
$252,309
