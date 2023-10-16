UAE
Townhouses for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain
Torre Pacheco
32
San Pedro del Pinatar
25
San Javier
18
Los Alcazares
12
Murcia
12
Townhouse
Clear all
100 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
2
100 m²
3 Bedroom Properties with Private Pool and Solarium in San Pedro del Pinatar The properties …
€274,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Torre Pacheco, Spain
4
2
81 m²
1
2 & 3 Bedroomed Modernly Designed Properties in Roldán, Torre-Pacheco Roldán is one of the o…
€270,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3
2
68 m²
1
2 & 3 Bedroomed Modernly Designed Properties in Roldán, Torre-Pacheco Roldán is one of the o…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
4
2
90 m²
Luxury Designed Houses with Swimming Pool in Torre-Pacheco, Murcia Contemporary design house…
€264,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
4
2
105 m²
Stylish Townhouses in Golf Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Murcia Townhouses are situ…
€270,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
3
2
76 m²
Stylish Townhouses in Golf Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Murcia Townhouses are situ…
€220,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
3
136 m²
2
Spacious Houses with Stylish Design Close to the Beach in Los Alcazares Stylish houses are s…
€327,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
2
109 m²
3-Bedroom Stylish Townhouses with Private Pools in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida Modern…
€307,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
4
2
95 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Low-Priced Properties in a Peaceful Area in Balsicas Costa Calida The modern…
€240,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3
2
76 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Low-Priced Properties in a Peaceful Area in Balsicas Costa Calida The modern…
€220,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
2
115 m²
2
3-Bedroom Contemporary Townhouses in San Pedro Costa Calida Contemporary townhouses are situ…
€208,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
4
2
147 m²
2
3-Bedroom Modern Houses with Garages Close to Amenities in Torre Pacheco Murcia Contemporary…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
4
2
97 m²
3-Bedroom Contemporary Bungalow-Style Houses in Torre-Pacheco Murcia The contemporary bunga…
€215,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
3
2
77 m²
2
We offer you a modern townhouse located in the city of San Javier, near Mar Menor.The house …
€256,800
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
3
136 m²
2
We offer you a modern compact townhouse located in the city of Los Alkasares, near Mar Menor…
€320,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
126 m²
2
We present a new modern townhouse in Santiago de la Ribera. Beautiful resort town, which is …
€247,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
3
115 m²
Two-apartment 3-bedroom residence with a modern and elegant design, located in the heart of …
€207,500
Recommend
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3
2
73 m²
Residential complex, consisting of semi-detached villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wit…
€289,950
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2
2
75 m²
Senda de los Flamencos & mdash; This is a residential complex of 24 semi-detached houses on …
€256,800
Recommend
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Javier, Spain
3
2
92 m²
A residential complex of 24 semi-detached houses on the same floor, located in San Javier, M…
€325,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
San Javier, Spain
3
2
126 m²
The complex is a residential complex consisting of only 8 semi-detached houses with 3 bedroo…
€247,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with Pool
San Javier, Spain
3
2
90 m²
The complex is in a new residential area, consisting of only 12 semi-detached houses on the …
€264,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with parking, with terrace, with garden
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
3
133 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build residential luxury complex of 4 townhouses …
€320,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, nearby golf course
San Javier, Spain
3
2
92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
€325,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, nearby golf course
San Javier, Spain
2
2
74 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
€256,800
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3
2
80 m²
NEW RESIDENTIAL AT ROLDÁN WITH PRIVATE POOL AND SOLARIUM!!! Perfectly designed semidetached…
€279,950
Recommend
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
San Javier, Spain
3
3
220 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA New Build development of townhouses with priv…
€469,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2
2
68 m²
€249,950
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3
2
118 m²
€225,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
3
220 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ New Build development of townhouses with pr…
€469,000
Recommend
