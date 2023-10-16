Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

100 properties total found
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 Bedroom Properties with Private Pool and Solarium in San Pedro del Pinatar The properties …
€274,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
2 & 3 Bedroomed Modernly Designed Properties in Roldán, Torre-Pacheco Roldán is one of the o…
€270,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
2 & 3 Bedroomed Modernly Designed Properties in Roldán, Torre-Pacheco Roldán is one of the o…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Luxury Designed Houses with Swimming Pool in Torre-Pacheco, Murcia Contemporary design house…
€264,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Murcia, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Stylish Townhouses in Golf Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Murcia Townhouses are situ…
€270,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Murcia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Stylish Townhouses in Golf Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Murcia Townhouses are situ…
€220,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Houses with Stylish Design Close to the Beach in Los Alcazares Stylish houses are s…
€327,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
3-Bedroom Stylish Townhouses with Private Pools in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida Modern…
€307,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Low-Priced Properties in a Peaceful Area in Balsicas Costa Calida The modern…
€240,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Low-Priced Properties in a Peaceful Area in Balsicas Costa Calida The modern…
€220,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Contemporary Townhouses in San Pedro Costa Calida Contemporary townhouses are situ…
€208,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Modern Houses with Garages Close to Amenities in Torre Pacheco Murcia Contemporary…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
3-Bedroom Contemporary Bungalow-Style Houses in Torre-Pacheco Murcia The contemporary bunga…
€215,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a modern townhouse located in the city of San Javier, near Mar Menor.The house …
€256,800
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a modern compact townhouse located in the city of Los Alkasares, near Mar Menor…
€320,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new modern townhouse in Santiago de la Ribera. Beautiful resort town, which is …
€247,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Two-apartment 3-bedroom residence with a modern and elegant design, located in the heart of …
€207,500
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Residential complex, consisting of semi-detached villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wit…
€289,950
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Senda de los Flamencos & mdash; This is a residential complex of 24 semi-detached houses on …
€256,800
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with garden in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
A residential complex of 24 semi-detached houses on the same floor, located in San Javier, M…
€325,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
The complex is a residential complex consisting of only 8 semi-detached houses with 3 bedroo…
€247,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with Pool in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with Pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
The complex is in a new residential area, consisting of only 12 semi-detached houses on the …
€264,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with terrace, with garden in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with terrace, with garden
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build residential luxury complex of 4 townhouses …
€320,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, nearby golf course in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, nearby golf course
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
€325,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, nearby golf course in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, nearby golf course
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
€256,800
3 room townhouse in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
NEW RESIDENTIAL AT ROLDÁN WITH PRIVATE POOL AND SOLARIUM!!! Perfectly designed semidetached…
€279,950
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA New Build development of townhouses with priv…
€469,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
€249,950
3 room townhouse in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
€225,000
3 room townhouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ New Build development of townhouses with pr…
€469,000

