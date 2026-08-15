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Townhouses in Region of Murcia, Spain

;
Murcia
32
Fuente Alamo de Murcia
59
Los Alcazares
43
Torre-Pacheco
32
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252 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
New Build Townhouses in Santa Rosalia Lake and Life Resort Murcia New Build Townhouses Near…
$530,223
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
New Build Townhouses in Santa Rosalia Lake and Life Resort Murcia New Build Townhou…
$530,223
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Welcome to your new life in harmony with nature. Discover a unique residential project in La…
$240,126
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3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
This residential complex is located in the Serena Golf area of Los Alcazares, in the inhabit…
$549,025
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
Located in the charming coastal town of Aguiles, this exclusive complex of 8 townhouses offe…
$461,181
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Charming townhouse with private terrace, spacious rooftop terrace and access to community po…
$254,889
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mazarron, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Development of 4 newly built semi-detached and terraced villas with private swimming pools a…
$295,616
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Welcome to your new start in harmony with nature. Discover this unique residential project i…
$230,879
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3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
The residential complex is located in the Serena Golf area in Los Alcázares, in the inhabite…
$531,687
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Residencial Atenas is a modern residential complex in San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia), just m…
$352,532
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
This modern project combines current architectural lines with a warm Mediterranean atmospher…
$539,778
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3 bedroom townthouse in Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Located in the charming area of Murcia, in Suchin, this picturesque Spanish city enjoys prox…
$376,689
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Welcome to your new start in harmony with nature. Discover a unique residential project in L…
$230,879
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 251 m²
Discover the villa of your dreams by the sea in this beautiful corner of the Mediterranean c…
$2,18M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Nieuwbouwwoningen: halfvrijstaande hoekvilla’s te koop in Torre Pacheco met privézwembad en …
$324,719
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Amazing large townhouse with spacious bed rooms, terrace, private pool and roof top terrace …
$350,660
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Located in the charming region of Murcia, in the town of Susina, this picturesque Spanish vi…
$381,312
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3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Discover your dream villa by the sea in this beautiful corner of the Mediterranean! Immerse …
$1,27M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Welcome to your new start in harmony with nature. Discover a unique residential project in L…
$230,879
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
New Build Townhouses with Private Pool in Avileses, Murcia Modern Single Level Home…
$334,350
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Luxurious 2-Bedroom Homes with Private Pools in Roldán Located in Roldán, within the municip…
$323,610
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Discover an exclusive promotion for the sale of modern townhouses located in one of the most…
$254,170
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Welcome to your new start in harmony with nature. Discover a unique residential project in L…
$230,879
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in San Javier, in a well-connected area surrou…
$346,637
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3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
$832,206
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Located in the charming town of San Pedro del Pinatar, these townhouses offer a unique oppor…
$553,390
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Amazing townhouse with access to community pool, private rooftop terrace in a premium area n…
$266,528
VAT
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Discover a unique collection of detached villas in one of the quietest and most prestigious …
$589,942
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Discover an exclusive living space where modernity meets comfortably in the city of Murcia. …
$264,688
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSES IN LA MANGA This residential is located at km 14 of La Manga on a un…
$329,372
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Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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