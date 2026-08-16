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Townhouses in Adeje, Spain

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22 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse on Del Duque's first lineOn sale is an exceptional townhouse located in an elite r…
$1,41M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Spacious townhouse for sale in the Terrazas del Galeon complex in Adeje.   The house consis…
$290,405
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3 bedroom townthouse in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Townhouse for sale in Los Menores, Tenerife. Two-storey house with a comfortable layout: - T…
$447,416
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
On sale is a two-level penthouse, which is located in the complex Un Posto Al Sol, Callao Sa…
$204,100
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3 bedroom townthouse in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Miraverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale in the complex El Veril del Duque, located in the second line from the oc…
Price on request
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3 bedroom townthouse in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale is a stylish townhouse with a thoughtful layout, located in one of the most convenie…
$691,149
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom townthouse in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Townhouse in El Madroñal – Ideal for families 116 m² built | 2 double bedrooms + 1 single be…
$443,681
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Villa in the El Galeon area, in the La Capitana complex. The villa consists of: 4 bedrooms, …
$670,615
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3 bedroom townthouse in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
We are pleased to offer this beautiful townhouse for sale situated on the front line near th…
$579,264
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
For sale a beautiful townhouse in one of the most prestigious and sought-after areas of sout…
Price on request
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
For sale corner townhouse, with an area of 220 m2, built on a plot of 322 m2. Townhouse is l…
$442,023
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Townhouse for sale in Valle del Sol in the El Madroñal area.  On the ground floor there is a…
$348,720
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Magnificent, fully furnished and renovated townhouse for exclusive sale within the superb, l…
$519,430
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Unique Townhouse in Los Menores, Adeje We present this special property in Los Menores, Ad…
$364,184
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3 bedroom townthouse in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Three-story townhouse in the El Madroñal area in the Oasis Fañabe residential complex. Inclu…
$425,695
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3 bedroom townthouse in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
For sale apartment in the El Madroñal area at Mirador del Roque. Consists of a spacious livi…
$291,572
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3 bedroom townthouse in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Miraverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Townhouse in the complex Oasis Fañabe. A popular area, within walking distance from the larg…
$487,692
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3 bedroom townthouse in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
We have for sale a fantastic house, semi-detached, recently refurbished near the Galeon area…
$262,278
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3 bedroom townthouse in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Miraverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Townhouse in Balcon del Atlantico complex in Torviscas Alto. The complex is located 2 km fro…
$516,186
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Townhouse in the Ocean View complex in San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje with a beautiful view. …
$487,692
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3 bedroom townthouse in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Miraverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
For sale townhouse in the complex with swimming pool Oasis Fañabé, located in one of the mos…
$767,155
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Townhouse in Sueño Azul in the area of Callao Salvaje with panoramic views of the ocean and …
$493,171
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