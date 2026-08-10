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Townhouses in Marbella, Spain

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San Pedro Alcantara
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44 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
New Townhouses Near the Sea in Marbella Spain Marbella is a symbol showing the glamorous an…
$2,23M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Typical town house to reform in the center of Marbella, consisting of three bedrooms and two…
$603,829
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3 bedroom townthouse in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious luxury townhouse with a large rooftop terrace, community pool and stunning mountain…
$715,044
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
New Townhouses Near the Sea in Marbella Spain Marbella is a symbol showing the glamorous an…
$2,29M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The townhouse is part of an exclusive residential complex located in one of Marbella's most …
$1,45M
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located in the sought-after Nueva Andalucía, just a short stroll from Mistral beach and a mi…
$1,16M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Rio Real, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Rio Real, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
The penthouse is made in a modern style, with delightful panoramic views of the coast and th…
$1,13M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Presenting an elegant corner townhouse with 4 bedrooms in one of the most beautiful areas of…
$1,45M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Discover this exceptional beachfront residence, perfectly positioned on Marbella’s prestigio…
$6,34M
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Townhouse in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
Area 132 m²
New Development: Prices from € 815,000 to € 1,200,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built s…
$806,630
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Townhouse for sale in Nueva Andalucía, with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 en suite bathrooms, 1…
$731,300
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Townhouse in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
Area 251 m²
New Development: Prices from € 835,000 to € 835,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$830,904
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This spacious, elegant and modern house with all the amenities in Nueva Andalucía, in Aloha …
$1,15M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Artola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Artola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
This charming two-bedroom townhouse is located in the sought-after area of Cabopino, Marbell…
$626,828
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Elegant 3-Bedroom Townhouse with Golf & Mountain Views in Gated Nueva Andalucía Community S…
$922,830
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
An exquisitely renovated townhouse located in the very heart of Nueva Andalucía, in the Aloh…
$1,39M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 409 m²
A new project of 23 exclusive houses located next to Guadalmina Golf. Elite residential proj…
$755,242
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 355 m²
Exclusive real estate with ultra-modern amenities, advanced characteristics and a wide varie…
$1,05M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This stunning villa entices with its unparalleled blend of luxury and location. Set against …
$2,20M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Penthouse overlooking Nueva Andalucia, Golf Valley and the sea. Orientation east and west. B…
$986,463
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
We are happy to present you this exquisite townhouse enjoys a prestigious location in the es…
$2,20M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This spacious, modern town house in Sierra Club combines spectacular panoramic views with ex…
$889,852
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
(EN) EXCLUSIVE CORNER TOWNHOUSE WITH PRIVATE GARDEN AND SOLARIUM NEAR PUERTO BANÚS! Discover…
$603,496
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This exquisite townhouse enjoys a prestigious location in the esteemed Altos de Puente Roman…
$1,92M
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Perfect location in Nueva Andalucia. Pueblo de Atalaya de Rio Verde. Just 1,9km to Puerto Ba…
$754,515
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Chic 2-Bedroom Townhouse in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella – Perfect for Families, Expats, and In…
$487,533
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
The refurbished townhouse near Los Naranjos Golf is situated in a secure gated community nex…
$638,436
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Artola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Artola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beautiful south-west facing 2-bedroom townhouse located in charming Cabopino close to Cabopi…
$522,357
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 343 m²
Unique penthouse - duplex is located in a prestigious residential complex, in the area of Ne…
$941,148
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Townhouse in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
Area 223 m²
New Development: Prices from € 685,000 to € 685,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$681,640
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Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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