Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Marbella
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Marbella, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with parking in Marbella, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary Energy-Efficient Townhouses in a Demanded Area of Marbella The municipality of …
€689,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 677 m²
Number of floors 4
3 Bedroom State-of-Art Houses in the Prime Location of Marbella Houses for sale in Marbella …
€4,50M
3 room townhouse with furniture, in good condition, with equipped kitchen in Marbella, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, in good condition, with equipped kitchen
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Discover this fantastic 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom townhouse in Aloha, Nueva Andalucía, within th…
€1,20M
3 room townhouse with terrace, with storage room, with Home appliances in Marbella, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with storage room, with Home appliances
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Villas Marbella is a new development of 36 townhouses, with 3 and 4 bedrooms on two levels, …
€625,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with storage room in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with storage room
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 281 m²
Modern townhouse with 4 bedrooms, includes four levels: ground floor, first, second and sola…
€1,29M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This spacious, modern town house in Sierra Club combines spectacular panoramic views with ex…
€890,000

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir