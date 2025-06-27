Show property on map Show properties list
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
New triplex in Williamartine, Orihuela Costa. Large salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 b…
$271,436
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
2-storey townhouse in Aguas Nuevas, Torrevieja. Salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathr…
$278,944
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
A family townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms is located on the New Golden Mile, in the…
$358,065
TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
2-storey townhouse in Aguas Nuevas, Torrevieja. Salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathr…
$254,111
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Townhouse in the urbanization of Doña Pepa, Ciudad Quesada. Salon with dining area, American…
$317,638
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Townhouse in Lomas de Cabo Roig. Salon, semi-open kitchen, 3 large fully furnished bedrooms,…
$265,546
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
duplex in Almendricos
$229,855
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
The new gated complex consists of 12 modern townhouses, with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Mod…
$762,332
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Beautiful townhouse in Torre de la Horadada. The house has 3 large bedrooms with built-in wa…
$344,089
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
The urbanization of Doña Pepa is part of the town of Ciudad Quesada. This is a place where r…
$322,258
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Exclusive townhouse complex located in Marbella surrounded by tropical gardens. These spacio…
$837,410
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 208 m²
Townhouse in Aguamarina, Orihuela Costa. Salon, separate kitchen, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2…
$768,107
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Townhouse in Williamartine, Orihuela Costa. Salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms…
$235,630
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
2-storey townhouse in the urbanization of La Veleta, Torrevieja. Salon, American kitchen, 3 …
$240,134
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Townhouse in Los Alcazares, Murcia. Salon, American kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, solariu…
$150,041
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Spacious townhouse in excellent condition, located in the area of Bel Air, Estepona. Large l…
$369,615
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Townhouse in the urbanization of Doña Pepa, Ciudad Quesada. Salon with dining area, kitchen,…
$195,203
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Villa in Finestrat for sale
$392,716
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Townhouse with stunning panoramic sea views of the town of Villajoyosa, Alicante. Salon, ope…
$518,616
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Townhouse in the town of Guardamar del Segura. Salon with dining area, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
$241,405
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 802 m²
Luxury, spacious and cozy townhouse is located in the area of El Mirador del Paraiso, Benaav…
$571,749
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Townhouse in Villamartin, Orihuela Costa. Large salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathr…
$228,699
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
The new closed security complex, consisting of 48 modern townhouses, is located in Spain, Ea…
$456,244
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Townhouse in the urbanization of Doña Pepa, Ciudad Quesada. Salon, dining room, kitchen, 2 b…
$252,955
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Fantastic townhouse at an attractive price, located in the Guadalmina Alta area. The house h…
$202,133
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Bungalows in the urbanization of Los Altos, Torrevieja / Orihuela Costa. Salon with fireplac…
$173,257
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
This complex consists of 50 modern and luxurious townhouses, each of which has: a private te…
$912,488
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Townhouse in Torrevieja
$317,638
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Well located and decorated with taste townhouse, with panoramic views of the sea and mountai…
$502,446
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
The new gated complex, located in the Alcaides area, consists of 30 houses with 3.4 bedrooms…
$381,166
