Townhouses for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

12 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with chicken_furniture, with condition in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with chicken_furniture, with condition
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Townhouse on the same floor, located in Torrevieja. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, 1 bath…
€88,000
3 room townhouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
VILLA IN COASTAL AREA WITH LITTLE OVERCROWDING~ ~ The property consists of 3 bedrooms and 3 …
€289,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA~ ~ New Build residential of 8 semi-de…
€434,500
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, close to shops in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, close to shops
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential of 8 semi-deta…
€434,500
3 room townhouse with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
The El Oliveron residential complex, located in Guardsamar del Segura, is a urbanization of …
€289,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with public pool, with Airport, less than 1 hour drive in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with public pool, with Airport, less than 1 hour drive
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Sale of 22 houses on three floors plus a basement (37.50 m2 to 66.70 m2) in Guardamar del Se…
€279,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Terraced house of 142 square meters with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fitted kitchen with acc…
€294,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a cozy townhouse in the city of Guardamar del Segura with amazing sea views. To…
€289,675
