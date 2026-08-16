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Townhouses in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

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12 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Discover this charming ground floor bungalow that will captivate you at first sight. With tw…
$183,921
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3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New…
$535,987
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3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$535,987
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, these townhouses offer an ideal reside…
$529,290
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3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
3-Bedroom Houses with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Alicante Guardamar del Segura, a…
$527,899
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Modern designed townhouse in a protected area with citrus gardens and salt lakes, this beaut…
$529,290
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
Discover these impressive new townhouses located in the privileged location of Guardamar El …
$586,012
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3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
We present you this impressive ground floor apartment located in one of the most complete an…
$288,961
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential of 8 semi-deta…
$467,795
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3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Sale of 22 houses on three floors plus a basement (37.50 m2 to 66.70 m2) in Guardamar del Se…
$300,380
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Terraced house of 142 square meters with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fitted kitchen with acc…
$316,529
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3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
The El Oliveron residential complex, located in Guardsamar del Segura, is a urbanization of …
$286,340
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