Townhouses for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

58 properties total found
3 room townhouse with garage, with garden, with Pool in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse with garage, with garden, with Pool
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
About the project: located 300 meters from Mil Palmeras Beach, south of the Costa Blanca, be…
€335,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with Pool in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with Pool
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
About the project: located 300 meters from Mil Palmeras Beach, south of the Costa Blanca, be…
€285,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new duplex in the area of Pilar de la Oradada, next to Torre de la Oradada.Hous…
€284,900
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale is a new townhouse in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in th…
€244,900
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with garden in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with garden
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
New residential building located 400 meters from Playa de las Igericas. The residential comp…
€388,000
3 room townhouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Thai IV is a residential complex consisting of only 4 townhouses with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
€284,900
3 room townhouse with balcony, with garage, with Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with garage, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Two-level townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, located in the very center of Pilar de …
€260,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
A modern residence consisting of semi-detached houses with 2 and 3 bedrooms is ideal for tho…
€229,500
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with storage room in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with storage room
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Exclusive new construction residential o…
€365,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, close to shops in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, close to shops
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
CORNER GROUND FLOOR QUAD WITH PRIVATE POOL IN SAN PEDRO PINATAR New Build original quad off…
€224,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, close to shops in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, close to shops
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
GROUND FLOOR QUAD WITH PRIVATE POOL IN SAN PEDRO PINATAR New Build original quad offers you…
€217,500
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, nearby golf course in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, nearby golf course
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Newly built luxury complex of 10 townhou…
€244,900
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new townhouse in a gated residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada.The city…
€254,900
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new tenement house in a closed residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada.City …
€269,900
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with public pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with public pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern townhouses built in a quiet p…
€242,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS WITH PRIVATE POOL AND SOLARIUM IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA !!!~ ~ Singl…
€269,900
3 room townhouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
BEAUTIFUL NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build Residencial in Pilar de …
€269,900
3 room townhouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
BEAUTIFUL NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build residential offers you 2…
€247,500
3 room townhouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build exclusive residential of modern to…
€365,900
3 room townhouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
NEW BUILD CORNER TOWNHOUSE IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build Residential Complex with exc…
€329,000
3 room townhouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTAL OF VILLAS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ These stunning spacious villas ha…
€285,000
3 room townhouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ Beautiful residential of 7 New Build townhou…
€249,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
BEAUTIFUL NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build residential offers you 2…
€229,500
3 room townhouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 10 townhouses in…
€241,900
3 room townhouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTAL OF VILLAS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ These stunning spacious villas ha…
€280,000
3 room townhouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
BEAUTIFUL NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build Residencial in Pilar de …
€269,900
3 room townhouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTAL OF VILLAS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ These stunning spacious villas ha…
€285,000
3 room townhouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTAL OF VILLAS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ These stunning spacious villas ha…
€280,000
3 room townhouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 10 townhouses in…
€241,900
3 room townhouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ Beautiful residential of 7 New Build townhou…
€249,500
