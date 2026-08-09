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Townhouses in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

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89 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Modern townhouses and duplexes of new construction are located in the quiet area of Pilar de…
$420,843
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3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 3
Evo Villas is a modern residential complex in Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante), just minutes …
$438,023
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3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Located in the charming Torre de la Horadada, this exclusive real estate offer presents two …
$567,343
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
New Build Townhouses and Corner Townhouses in Pilar de la Horadada Contemporary Living in t…
$366,134
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
New Build Townhouses and Corner Townhouses in Pilar de la Horadada Contemporary Living …
$365,324
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3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Modern beach townhouse with private swimming pool, roof top terrace and sea view next to the…
$445,193
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Your Oasis by the Sea! Brand New Corner Triplex with Large Private Garden in Riomar XIII (Mi…
$359,531
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3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Torre de la Horadada, this residential complex offers a uni…
$530,327
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3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build townhouses located in Pilar de la Ho…
$484,983
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3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this residential complex offers a vari…
$409,248
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3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Just a few minutes from the city of Alicante, in Pilar de la Horadada, there are two modern …
$483,531
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3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 1
Amazing townhouse with a large roof terrace, garden, and private swimming pool located near …
$474,350
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey townhouse for sale in Pilar de la Horadada. The bungalow is located in the reside…
$420,957
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3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a two-level townhouse in the Pilar de la Horadada area. Pilar de la Horadada is a…
$318,448
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3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 3
Evo Villas is a modern residential complex in Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante), just minutes …
$450,538
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Exclusive residential complex of new construction in the town of Pilar de la Oradala, on the…
$352,580
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3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Exclusive new residential complex in Pilar de la Horadada on the beautiful Costa Blanca. Jus…
$346,891
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3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Charming fully furnished key-ready townhouse with large terrace, outdoor kitchen and coastal…
$344,316
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Exclusive residential complex of new construction in Pilar de la Horadada, on the beautiful …
$358,268
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this residential complex offers an exc…
$403,598
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build townhouses located in Pilar de la Ho…
$409,022
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
In the beautiful area of Alicante, namely in Pilar de la Ordada, impressive new buildings ar…
$359,406
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3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
New Construction Residences Just 200 Meters from Las Higuericas Beach Modern Homes in Torre…
$529,954
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build townhouses located in Pilar de l…
$406,918
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3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this residential complex offers an exc…
$478,552
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Exclusive residential complex of new buildings in Pilar de la Horadada on the beautiful Cost…
$352,580
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
This impeccable property offers three spacious bedrooms and two elegant, modern bathrooms, c…
$301,496
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a two-level townhouse in the Pilar de la Horadada area. The house has an area of …
$294,670
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Located in the charming setting of Pilar de la Horadada, these townhouses offer a perfect bl…
$443,958
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this residential complex offers an exc…
$351,707
Leave a request
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