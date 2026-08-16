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Townhouses in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

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20 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Immerse yourself in a new way of life where innovation and design combine to create a truly …
$444,884
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
2-Bedroom Beachside Townhouse with Solarium & Private Parking in El Mojón, Murcia This townh…
$341,377
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Located in the charming town of San Pedro del Pinatar, these townhouses offer a unique oppor…
$438,192
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
3-Bedroom Townhouses with Private Pool and Solarium in San Pedro del Pinatar Located in San …
$437,475
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Contemporary-style townhouses with private swimming pools An exclusive residential developm…
$437,039
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Elegant spacious townhouse  with private pool, large rooftop terrace and garden, located clo…
$436,694
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Modern generous townhouse  with spacious rooftop terrace, private pool and beautiful garden,…
$485,446
VAT
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Luxury townhouse with a large roof top terrace and a private pool located close to the beach…
$395,854
VAT
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Contemporary-style townhouses with private swimming pools An exclusive residential …
$437,039
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Immerse yourself in a new concept of life where innovation and design combine to create an e…
$427,546
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Discover this exclusive offer of bungalows on the first and second floors with a private sol…
$319,012
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Discover an exclusive bungalow program on the first and second floors with a private terrace…
$344,441
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Located in San Pedro del Pinatar, these townhouses offer an excellent option for those seeki…
$437,039
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Residencial Atenas is a modern residential complex in San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia), just m…
$352,532
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Las Dunas I-II is an exciting accommodation in Murcia, namely in San Pedro del Pinata, consi…
$485,338
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in San Pedro del Pinatar, one of the most attr…
$438,064
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Located in the charming town of San Pedro del Pinatar, these townhouses offer a unique oppor…
$553,390
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
GROUND FLOOR QUAD WITH PRIVATE POOL IN SAN PEDRO PINATAR New Build original quad offers you…
$234,167
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
CORNER GROUND FLOOR QUAD WITH PRIVATE POOL IN SAN PEDRO PINATAR New Build original quad off…
$241,703
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
RESIDENTIAL OF 6 LUXURY TOWNHOUSES IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build beautiful townhouses …
$392,862
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