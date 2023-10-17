Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Benidorm
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Benidorm, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Benidorm, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 176 m²
A new residential complex on the Costa Blanca, located in the Valcón de Finestrat area, near…
€367,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
New modern townhouse in the area of Balcon de Finestrat, Finestrat. Description: bedrooms: …
€409,900
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with garden in Benidorm, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
This modern-style luxury project is located in one of the most exclusive corners of Benidorm…
€1,25M
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with Lift in Benidorm, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with Lift
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
This luxury project in a modern style is located in one of the most exclusive corners of Ben…
€870,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir