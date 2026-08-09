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Townhouses in Benidorm, Spain

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4 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
The residential complex consists of 39 adjacent buildings 2/ 3/ 4 rooming houses. A new prod…
$214,726
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3 bedroom townthouse in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
This luxury project in a modern style is located in one of the most exclusive corners of Ben…
$943,494
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3 bedroom townthouse in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
This modern-style luxury project is located in one of the most exclusive corners of Benidorm…
$1,36M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom townthouse in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Townhouse on the first line of the beach in Benidorm. Salon with dining area, kitchen, 3 bed…
$1,66M
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