Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Valencia
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Valencia, Spain

la Ribera Baixa
3
Safor
3
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with terrace, with storage room in la Font d en Carros, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with terrace, with storage room
la Font d en Carros, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
In La Font d'en Carròs / Fuente Encarroz a town house is for sale, just 10 minutes from the …
€100,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with storage room in Gandia, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with storage room
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Area 164 m2. Plot 146 m2. The townhouse has 2 floors, plus a garage and 2 patios. To reform.…
€85,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrace, with garden in Sueca, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrace, with garden
Sueca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
€410,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with storage room in Gandia, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with storage room
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 511 m²
District Benirredra (Gandia). Quiet neighborhood, 3-storey corner house, with garage. Ideal …
€588,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Townhouse for sale in the old town at the foot of Castillo de Cullera. The house is built i…
€95,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrace, with garden in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrace, with garden
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 252 m²
New construction townhouses for sale in Cullera. It is a set of 29 semi-detached single-fami…
€230,000

Properties features in Valencia, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir