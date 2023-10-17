Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. la Marina Alta
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

Calp
10
Denia
3
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
18 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Gata de Gorgos, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Gata de Gorgos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 3
Houses with a Garden, Pool, and Garage in Gata de Gorgos This project of 8 houses is locate…
€330,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with parking in Gata de Gorgos, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with parking
Gata de Gorgos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
Houses with a Garden, Pool, and Garage in Gata de Gorgos This project of 8 houses is locate…
€310,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Calp, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the townhouse in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Calpe, 2 km from th…
€165,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Denia, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Tossal Gross is located in Denia, north of the Costa Blanca. It consists of semi-detached ho…
€438,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 3
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
€435,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
€675,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in els Poblets, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
els Poblets, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale is a new taikhouse in the city of Denia in the elite area of Vergel.It is located in…
€255,000
3 room townhouse in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN CALPE~ ~ New Build exclusive luxury townhouses in Calpe with panoram…
€795,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN CALPE~ ~ New Build exclusive luxury townhouses in Calpe with panoram…
€1,11M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN CALPE~ ~ New Build exclusive luxury townhouses in Calpe with panoram…
€1,11M
3 room townhouse in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN CALPE~ ~ New Build exclusive luxury townhouses in Calpe with panoram…
€795,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN CALPE~ ~ New Build exclusive luxury townhouses in Calpe with panoram…
€1,11M
3 room townhouse in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN CALPE~ ~ New Build exclusive luxury townhouses in Calpe with panoram…
€795,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with garden in Denia, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Bungalow for sale - one-storey house with 2 own entrances - located in a quiet residential a…
€224,500
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Alcalali, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Alcalali, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Spectacular panoramic views of the sea and mountains of Marina Alta you can have with new to…
€159,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with Home appliances in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with Home appliances
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
This Bungalow has been built in 2008 and is in good condition. It is equipped with ducted ai…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with storage room in Denia, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with storage room
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Little bungalow, located in a quiet residential area on the beach of Les Deveses in Denia. J…
€155,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Alcalali, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Alcalali, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Spectacular panoramic views of the sea and mountains of Marina Alta you can have with new to…
€139,000

Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir