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Townhouses in la Marina Alta, Spain

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Calp
3
Denia
13
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43 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in el Verger, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
el Verger, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Discover an exclusive new-build residential complex in El Verger, consisting of 26 townhouse…
$310,922
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3 bedroom townthouse in el Verger, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Verger, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Located in Alicante, in the El Verger area, this new construction project is an innovative r…
$583,700
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Enjoy life a few steps from the Mediterranean in a unique complex of houses located in a pri…
$456,558
Leave a request
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in el Verger, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
el Verger, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Located in Alicante, in El Verger, this new building project presents an innovative concept …
$426,506
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in el Verger, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
el Verger, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Located in Alicante, El Verger, this new residential project offers an innovative concept of…
$398,766
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in el Verger, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Verger, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN EL VERGEL New Build residential complex of 65 modern 2 bedrooms ap…
$583,654
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Enjoy life a few steps from the Mediterranean in a unique complex of houses in a privileged …
$456,558
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Eco-Friendly Villas Close to the Beach in Denia Alicante Luxurious…
$429,228
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3 bedroom townthouse in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Enjoy life a few steps from the Mediterranean in a unique offer of houses in the privileged …
$456,558
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in el Verger, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
el Verger, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
New Build Townhouses and Semi Detached Villas in El Verger Near the Beach Contempor…
$284,095
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in el Verger, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
el Verger, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Located in Alicante, in the town of El Verger, this new residential complex offers an innova…
$424,194
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Live your dream just 250 meters from the Mediterranean Sea! Discover an exclusive complex of…
$456,558
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
Enjoy life a few steps from the Mediterranean in a unique complex of houses in a privileged …
$549,025
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in el Verger, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Verger, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Located in Alicante, in the town of El Verger, this new project offers an innovative concept…
$516,661
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in el Verger, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Verger, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse in modern style in a unique gated complex from a developer in Dénia. It is a pictu…
$501,636
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Live only 250 meters from the Mediterranean Sea! Discover an exclusive complex of townhouses…
$491,233
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 3
Exquisite townhouse boasting a private rooftop terrace, garage, communal swimming pool, and …
$826,415
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3 bedroom townthouse in el Verger, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Verger, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN EL VERGEL New Build residential complex of 65 modern 2 bedroom…
$583,654
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Eco-Friendly Villas Close to the Beach in Denia Alicante Luxurious…
$516,654
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in el Verger, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
el Verger, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN EL VERGEL New Build residential complex of 65 modern 2 bedroom…
$427,628
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a townhouse in a modern style, located in a unique closed complex Talasa Utopian …
$450,778
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
This exclusive new project is a collection of 17 townhouses and duplexes. With magnificent v…
$872,661
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in el Verger, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
el Verger, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
New Build Townhouses and Semi Detached Villas in El Verger Near the Beach Contemporary Home…
$284,095
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in el Verger, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
el Verger, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Located in Alicante, El Verger, this new construction project is an innovative concept of a …
$412,636
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Discover a unique project on the Costa Blanca, where luxury is combined with tranquility in …
$569,830
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Enjoy life a few steps from the Mediterranean in a unique complex of houses in a privileged …
$456,558
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in el Verger, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
el Verger, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse in a modern style in a unique gated complex from a developer in Dénia. It is a pic…
$388,363
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse in modern style in a unique gated complex from a developer in Dénia. It is a pictu…
$501,636
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in el Verger, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
el Verger, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN EL VERGEL New Build residential complex of 65 modern 2 bedrooms ap…
$427,628
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in el Verger, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Verger, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Located in Alicante, El Verger, this new development project offers an innovative concept of…
$518,973
Leave a request

Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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