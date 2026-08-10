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Townhouses in Los Alcazares, Spain

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43 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
The residential complex is located in the Serena Golf area in Los Alcázares, in the inhabite…
$531,687
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3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
This residential complex is located in the Serena Golf area of Los Alcazares, in the inhabit…
$549,025
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
This residential complex is located in the Serena Golf area of Los Alcazares, in the inhabit…
$537,467
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
The residential complex is located in the Serena Golf area in Los Alcazares, in the inhabite…
$537,467
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Seaviews 3 bedroom townhouse with garage . Spectacular townhouse just a few meters from the …
$367,389
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3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
A residential promotion of Quad-type homes located in the Serena Golf area, in Los Alcázares…
$540,821
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3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
The residential complex is located in the Serena Golf area in Los Alcazares - a residential …
$913,115
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3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
$832,206
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3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
This residential complex is located in the Serena Golf area, in Los Alcazares, a quiet and d…
$542,090
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Exclusive new accommodation in Los Alcazares – modern design and maximum comfort on Costa Ca…
$464,649
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3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 351 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this residential complex offers a unique livi…
$1,60M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
This residential complex is located in the Serena Golf area of Los Alcazares, in the inhabit…
$537,467
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
This residential complex is located in the Serena Golf area of Los Alcazares, in the inhabit…
$537,467
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Discover your dream villa near the sea in this beautiful corner of the Mediterranean Sea! Im…
$1,61M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOSES IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build residential of villas and townhouses in Sere…
$601,819
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
This modern project combines current architectural lines with a warm Mediterranean atmospher…
$539,778
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3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
New-Build Townhouses on the Frontline of La Serena Golf in Los Alcázares Premium Lo…
$437,268
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 251 m²
Discover the villa of your dreams by the sea in this beautiful corner of the Mediterranean c…
$2,18M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
This residential complex is located in the Serena Golf area of Los Alcazares, in the inhabit…
$537,467
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
This residential complex is located in the Serena Golf area of Los Alcazares, in the inhabit…
$774,414
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Discover your dream villa by the sea in this beautiful corner of the Mediterranean! Immerse …
$1,27M
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this townhouse offers the perfect combination…
$449,723
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOSES IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build residential of villas and townhouses in …
$601,819
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
This residential complex is located in the Serena Golf area of Los Alcazares, a quiet and in…
$537,467
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
This residential complex is located in the Serena Golf area of Los Alcazares, in the inhabit…
$537,467
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
This residential complex is located in the Serena Golf area of Los Alcazares, in the inhabit…
$507,415
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
This residential complex is located in the Serena Golf area of Los Alcazares, in the inhabit…
$537,467
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
The residential complex is located in the Serena Golf area in Los Alcazares, in the inhabite…
$728,181
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
This residential complex is located in the Serena Golf area of Los Alcazares, a quiet and in…
$537,467
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
This residential complex is located in the Serena Golf area of Los Alcazares, in the inhabit…
$525,908
Leave a request
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