Townhouses for sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

12 properties total found
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Houses with Stylish Design Close to the Beach in Los Alcazares Stylish houses are s…
€327,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a modern compact townhouse located in the city of Los Alkasares, near Mar Menor…
€320,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with terrace, with garden in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with terrace, with garden
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build residential luxury complex of 4 townhouses …
€320,000
3 room townhouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ New Build residential luxury complex of 4 townhouse…
€320,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ These spacious, well-designed villas are …
€210,000
3 room townhouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ New Build residential luxury complex of 4 townhouse…
€320,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ These spacious, well-designed villas are …
€210,000
3 room townhouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ New Build residential luxury complex of 4 townhouse…
€320,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ These spacious, well-designed villas are …
€210,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
€320,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Los Alcazares, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN LOS ALCAZARES These spacious and well designed v…
€199,900
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Townhouses a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Houses with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
€250,000
