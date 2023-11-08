Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Catalonia, Spain

33 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cambrils, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cambrils, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
Architecture combines the simplicity of contemporary design with authentic materials and a n…
€645,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with Proximity to the sea in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with Proximity to the sea
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 414 m²
  Semi-detached house near the sea in Sant Pol-Sant Feliu de Guíxols in the state of constru…
€430,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with alarm system in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with alarm system
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Fabulous Ibizan style townhouse located in one of the quietest areas of Platja d’Aro. Betwee…
€350,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa Brava, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa Brava, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Townhouse in the Fenals area of the city of Lloret de Mar. The distance to the center of Ba…
€477,225
3 room townhouse in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room townhouse
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
184m2 house with commercial premises on the ground floor in the center of the town of Sant F…
€270,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Townhouse 100 meters from the sea in the city of Gavamar on the Costa Garraf. Barcelona cit…
€1,03M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning in Costa Brava, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning
Costa Brava, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Lower price. Old price 600,000. Townhouse in the Fenals area on the Costa Brava in the city…
€500,000
3 room townhouse with terrace in Barcelona, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 273 m²
Townhouse 400 meters from the sea in the Diagonal Mar area of Barcelona. Total area 2…
€1,13M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace in Costa Brava, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace
Costa Brava, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Decrease in tse ny!!! Old price 520,000 evs ro!!! Townhouse in the Fenals district of …
€440,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace in Costa Brava, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace
Costa Brava, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Townhouse in the Fenals neighborhood of Lloret de Mar. Distance to Barcelona city cen…
€495,000
3 room townhouse with terrace in Costa Brava, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace
Costa Brava, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 201 m²
Townhouse in the first line of the sea in the Fenals area of ​ ​ Lloret de Mar. Dista…
€650,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Townhouse in Kang Bow district of Casteldefels on Costa D coast arra. distance to the…
€531,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning in Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 182 m²
Townhouse overlooking the sea in the Luminets district of Casteldefels on the Costa D…
€700,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 179 m²
Townhouse in the Luminettes district of Casteldefels on the Costa Ga coast Distance to…
€660,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with air conditioning in Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with air conditioning
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Townhouse in 100 meters from the sea in the city of Gavamar on the coast Costa Garraf. Dista…
€890,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with elevator in Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with elevator
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 346 m²
The townhouse in new housing estate in the first line of the sea in the city of Gavamar on t…
€2,25M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with elevator in Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with elevator
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 336 m²
The townhouse in new housing estate in the first line of the sea in the city of Gavamar on t…
€2,20M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with elevator in Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with elevator
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 346 m²
The townhouse in new housing estate in the first line of the sea in the city of Gavamar on t…
€2,35M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with elevator in Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with elevator
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 346 m²
The townhouse in new housing estate in the first line of the sea in the city of Gavamar on t…
€2,45M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
The modern housing estate of townhouses is locateded in the city Sant' Paul de Mar on t…
€395,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 266 m²
Townhouse in the closed housing estate in the city of Teya on the coast to Maresma. Distance…
€670,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Beautiful townhouses in a closed residential complex in the city of Prize de Dalt on t…
€520,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Townhouse in Can Jalpi district of Arenis d Munte. Located 45 km from the center of B…
€650,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
New modern housing estate at construction stage in the city of El-Masnou on the coast Costa …
€511,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
New modern housing estate at construction stage in the city of Caldes de Etratch on the coas…
€630,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Townhouse in one of the closest urbanization of the city of Pineda de Mar. Distance to …
€395,000
3 room townhouse in Costa Brava, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Brava, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Townhouse with beautiful view in urbanization of the city of Playa de Aro - Els Pins and on …
€325,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning in Costa Brava, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning
Costa Brava, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Lovely townhouse in downtown Blanes on the Costa Br coast ava. distance to Barcelona ce…
€430,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning in Costa Brava, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning
Costa Brava, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Fine townhouse near the city Fenals Lyoret de Mar. Distance to the center of Barcelon…
€545,000
3 room townhouse with terrace in Costa Brava, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace
Costa Brava, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
New complex of townhouses in the first line of the sea in the city Lyoret de Mar. Dista…
€750,000

