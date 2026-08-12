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Townhouses in Malaga, Spain

;
Marbella
44
Estepona
38
San Pedro Alcantara
16
Fuengirola
4
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157 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Spectacular Houses with Scenic Views in the Natural Setting of Mijas The development is set …
$1,11M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Ready-to-Move 2-Bedroom Townhouse with a Large Terrace in Torrox, Málaga Located in the hear…
$227,661
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3 bedroom townthouse in Manilva, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Sea-View Houses in Resort-Style Project in Manilva Malaga Manilva enjoys a privileged locati…
$467,947
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 4
Townhouses in a Well-Designed Residential Complex with Sea Views in Fuengirola The townhouse…
$1,38M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Manilva, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Townhouses Near Golf Course in Manilva The townhouses are located in the city of Ma…
$600,520
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
Elevated townhouse with spacious terraces and pool located in golf resort with access to spa…
$734,309
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium Quality Townhouses with Private Gardens by the Beach in Fuengirola This project is s…
$800,333
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
A modern gated residential complex located in one of the most attractive areas of the Costa …
$913,479
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Contemporary Homes Near the Coast in El Chaparral, Mijas Located in Málaga, Mijas offers a s…
$1,17M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
South-Facing Sea View Townhouses in La Cala de Mijas The new townhouses are in a project lo…
$795,762
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Fantastic corner townhouse with fully fitted kitchen, large terraces, private garage, with s…
$682,369
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
Mediterranean Homes with Community Pool in Estepona Spain Between the Mediterranean Sea and …
$855,825
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3 bedroom townthouse in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing townhouse with spectacular sea views, large sun-drenched terrace and a private garde…
$517,810
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Modern new-built townhouse with  panoramic sea view, beautiful rooftop terrace and community…
$403,932
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Amazing townhouse with fully fitted kitchen, private rooftop terrace and panoramic sea views…
$688,046
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
New Townhouses Near the Sea in Marbella Spain Marbella is a symbol showing the glamorous an…
$2,29M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Ready to Move Townhouses in Estepona Costa del Sol with Exclusive Pools, Spa, Gym and Garden…
$553,799
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Eco-Friendly Villas Near the Sea in Mijas Costa Mijas Costa is laying out Costa del…
$1,02M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Functional Frontline Golf Townhouses with Energy Efficiency Rating “A” in Mijas This new pro…
$752,695
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa with community pool, terrace and large garden  located next to a golf course …
$926,972
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
New Townhouses Near the Sea in Marbella Spain Marbella is a symbol showing the glamorous an…
$2,23M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious luxury townhouse with a large rooftop terrace, community pool and stunning mountain…
$715,044
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Brilliant townhouse with lushed garden, swimming pools, gym and social club located in a pri…
$517,367
VAT
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Amazing townhouse with huge rooftop terrace, garden, private pool and gym located next to a …
$835,435
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Luxury townhouse with huge terrace, garden, community pool and gym located next to a golf co…
$1,03M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Brilliant new built townhouse with roof top terrace and panoramic sea view, situated in a qu…
$483,793
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Fantastic seafront townhouse with spacious terraces, communal pool and private parking, plac…
$468,537
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
!!! NEW ON THE MARKET!!! Beautiful four-story townhouse, with three large rooms, located in…
$765,237
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
New Build Golf Side Townhouses with a Great Value for Money Ratio in Mijas This new developm…
$526,441
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Manilva, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish-Design Houses By the Sea in Manilva Manilva is a developing area within a favorable …
$578,024
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Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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