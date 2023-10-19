Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Canary Islands
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Canary Islands, Spain

Adeje
7
Arona
5
San Miguel de Abona
4
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
23 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Townhouse in Sueño Azul in the area of Callao Salvaje with panoramic views of the ocean and …
€450,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Cozy townhouse for sale on the south coast of Tenerife in the vibrant Golf del Sur resort. T…
€283,000
3 room townhouse in Buenavista del Norte, Spain
3 room townhouse
Buenavista del Norte, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€240,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with security, with washer in Guia de Isora, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with security, with washer
Guia de Isora, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Townhouse in Guia de Isora. The area is good for living. Nearby is the administration, bus s…
€169,000
3 room townhouse with garage, with garden, with security in Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse with garage, with garden, with security
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Spacious and bright townhouse for sale in Costa del Silencio. Townhouse located in a quiet, …
€250,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Magnificent townhouse in the newly built luxury residential complex “Portonovo” in Los Crist…
€689,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Townhouse in Balcon del Atlantico complex in Torviscas Alto. The complex is located 2 km fro…
€471,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Townhouse in the complex Oasis Fañabe. A popular area, within walking distance from the larg…
€445,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Townhouse in the Residencial El Palmeral complex in the Adeje Galeon area. Ideal location in…
€380,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Ursula, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Townhouse for sale on the north coast of Tenerife. This beautiful house is located in a resp…
€275,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
We have for sale this wonderful townhouse in the Los Halcones complex. It offers two bedroom…
€209,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 800 m²
We have exclusive access to this charming and magical 1860's country house. Each of its 6 ro…
€575,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
€575,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
€262,000
3 room townhouse with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
For sale apartment in the El Madroñal area at Mirador del Roque. Consists of a spacious livi…
€250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Townhouse for sale in Valle del Sol in the El Madroñal area.  On the ground floor there is a…
€299,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Arona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
For sale corner three-story townhouse with an area of 135 m². Located in El Camison, on the …
€399,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Townhouse for sale in the newly built elite residential complex PortoNovo in the center of L…
€545,000
3 room townhouse in Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
We have for sale a fantastic house, semi-detached, recently refurbished near the Galeon area…
€265,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
For sale a stylish townhouse in Tenerife in a complex on the first line and close to the gol…
€285,000
3 room townhouse with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
3 room townhouse with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
New project SAN BLAS ocean view on the first line of the Atlantic Ocean close to Golf del Su…
€911,100
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Townhouse for sale in the Amarilla Golf area in the south of Tenerife, the complex is locate…
€265,000
3 room townhouse in Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
This lovely newly reformed house is located in the complex of Chayofita, it consists of 3 be…
€105,000

Properties features in Canary Islands, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir