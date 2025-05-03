Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Townhouses in Spain

Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Terraced house of 142 square meters with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fitted kitchen with acc…
$316,529
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 182 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$347,120
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
2&3 beds townhouses in Gran Alacant near airport & beach. Modern style townhouses with 2 or …
$230,654
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern townhouses built in a quiet p…
$261,513
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in la Font den Carros, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
la Font den Carros, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
In La Font d'en Carròs / Fuente Encarroz a town house is for sale, just 10 minutes from the …
$108,448
3 bedroom townthouse in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Townhouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms in Cancelada (Estepona) with a stunning solarium on the roo…
$414,812
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 89 m²
New townhouses located in Los Balcones, Torrevieja. On the ground floor of the townhouse th…
$241,755
Townhouse in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
Area 202 m²
New Development: Prices from € 370,000 to € 476,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$366,595
3 bedroom townthouse in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
This fabulous home is sold fully furnished and perfectly prepared to move into. With thr…
$822,116
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Semi- detached house for sale on two floors with sea views in the Panorama urbanization in T…
$118,429
Townhouse in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse
Mijas, Spain
Area 164 m²
New Development: Prices from € 390,000 to € 390,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$390,385
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Very nice semi-detached villa in Alfaz del Pi. This property is located in a well-kept urb…
$323,820
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Semi- detached house for sale with various terraces, it is located on the corner of Urb. Tor…
$139,877
3 bedroom townthouse in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
The 3-bedroom townhouse includes a veranda and a solarium with a gazebo, a private garden an…
$370,891
3 bedroom townthouse in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Beautifully presented modernised house located in the urbanisation of Residents Park Cautiva…
$204,966
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
For sale this beautiful semi-detached house in the famous urbanization of Las Torretas, it i…
$188,410
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
We offer you this 98m2 chalet where you can enjoy free time. The breadth of this house provi…
$215,811
3 bedroom townthouse in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
This modern-style luxury project is located in one of the most exclusive corners of Benidorm…
$1,36M
3 bedroom townthouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Best priced townhouse in the urbanization! Spacious townhouse (120m2) with sunny terraces, l…
$348,283
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Contemporary Architectural Style – Best value for money in New Golden Mile. Unique developme…
$396,048
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale with a large private garden, parking and solarium. On…
$166,770
Townhouse in Castalla, Spain
Townhouse
Castalla, Spain
Area 162 m²
Discover Castalla view: luxury, comfort and an incomparable location. The design of th…
$259,596
3 bedroom townthouse in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Semi-detached house in Polop of 89 m2 built on a 200 m2 plot with incredible open views of t…
$213,642
3 bedroom townthouse in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
This luxury project in a modern style is located in one of the most exclusive corners of Ben…
$943,494
3 bedroom townthouse in Pedreguer, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pedreguer, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Spectacular panoramic views of the sea and mountains of Marina Alta you can have with new to…
$172,432
Townhouse in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse
Mijas, Spain
Area 164 m²
New Development: Prices from € 461,500 to € 530,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$457,253
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 178 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$324,340
3 bedroom townthouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Townhouse with 3 bedrooms in Gran Alacant. 3 bedroom townhouse with sea views in Gran Alacan…
$332,183
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build residential of villas and townhouses…
$225,984
3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Townhouses with 3 bedrooms This private complex of beautiful townhouses with 3 bedrooms comb…
$217,975
