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Townhouses in Girona, Spain

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Lloret de Mar
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18 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Begur, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Begur, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
Exclusive residential complex of 27 townhouses, located just 5 minutes walk from the center …
$607,840
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Charming renovated townhouse with swimming pool, ready to move inLocated in a quiet resident…
$445,450
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Townhouse for sale in Sa Boadella, Lloret de MarLocated in one of the most sought-after area…
$707,056
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3 bedroom townthouse in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Townhouse for sale in Lloret de MarMagnificent three-level townhouse located in a quiet resi…
$407,336
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Begur, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Begur, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 3
New construction semi-detached house in a residential area of ​​Begur a few minutes from the…
Price on request
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
3 bedroom townthouse in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Townhouse in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar. Distance to the center of Barcelona is 70 km,…
$640,983
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
This exclusive residential complex in S'Agaro consists of eight new townhouses located in th…
$1,25M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
This elegant townhouse, located in the exclusive area of Santa Clotilda, one of the most sou…
$678,322
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3 bedroom townthouse in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Exclusive residences in Lloret de Mar, Fenals - modern living seaWe present this exclusive p…
$977,666
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
New-promotion townhouses in the S'Agaro Reciential CentreStart of the sale of 8 luxury townh…
Price on request
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Townhouse in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar. Distance to the center of Barcelona is 70 km,…
$639,051
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 374 m²
House on the first line with sea viewsBeautiful two-family house with sea views in the cente…
$1,43M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
A new complex of townhouses in the first line of the sea in the city of Lloret de Mar. Dista…
$906,291
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Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE SEA VIEWS AND TOURIST LICENSE, IN AN UNBEATABLE AREA OF LLOR…
$1,25M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL TERRACED HOUSE, WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND GARAGE, IN SANTA CLOTILDE, LLORET DE MAR  T…
$556,388
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
Townhouse in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar. Distance to the center of Barcelona is 70 km,…
$662,289
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3 bedroom townthouse in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Townhouse in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar. Distance to the center of Barcelona is 70 km,…
$673,908
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3 bedroom townthouse in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Stunning two-storey apartment building with sea views in Santa Maria de Llorel. The house is…
$493,812
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Properties features in Girona, Spain

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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