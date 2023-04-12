UAE
Houses for sale in Greece
9 295 properties total found
3 room house
Skaleta, Greece
2 bath
€ 830,000
This is a unique villa for sale in Rethymnon, Crete, set just 600 mtrs away from the beach o…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sevasti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 125,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath
160 m²
€ 740,000
Property Code: HPS3883 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €740.000 . This 160 sq. m.…
4 room house
triadi, Greece
2 bath
332 m²
€ 850,000
Property Code: HPS3880 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €850.000 . This 332 sq. m. Hou…
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bath
235 m²
€ 670,000
Property Code: HPS3877 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Synoikismos Nomou 751 for €670.000 . Thi…
3 room house
Tagarades, Greece
3 bath
175 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: HPS3879 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Macedonia Airport Area for €400.000 . This…
5 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
240 m²
€ 850,000
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 315,000
House
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
108 m²
€ 320,000
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
115 m²
€ 349,000
6 room house
South Aegean, Greece
7 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 1,400,000
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 3,000,000
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of 4 be…
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms
160 m²
€ 910,000
Villa for sale with an area of 160 sq.m on the island of Crete. For sale 2 villas with a tot…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
3 room townhouse
Loutra, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Villa Villa
Sklavopoula, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 910,000
For sale villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. For sale 2 villas with a total area of 160 sq.m on…
1 room Cottage
Vrouchas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 34,500
For sale old mill 22sq.m. in the area of Vrouhas, with a small yard
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 65,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of …
House
Athens, Greece
€ 550,000
This unique Venetian mansion for sale in Rethymnon Crete is located in the heart of the Old …
House
Athens, Greece
€ 470,000
This beautiful villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, features the most impressive outdoors. …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living r…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 73,000
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 90,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
For sale maisonette of 65 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key ready Semi- Detached Villa Κ1Α with a priva…
