Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Houses

Houses for sale in Greece

villas
1473
castles
1
cottages
2402
chalets
8
townhouses
1154
duplexes
2
House To archive
Clear all
9 295 properties total found
3 room housein Skaleta, Greece
3 room house
Skaleta, Greece
2 bath
€ 830,000
This is a unique villa for sale in Rethymnon, Crete, set just 600 mtrs away from the beach o…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Sevasti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sevasti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 125,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
Villa 4 room villain Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 160 m²
€ 740,000
Property Code: HPS3883 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €740.000 . This 160 sq. m.…
4 room housein triadi, Greece
4 room house
triadi, Greece
2 bath 332 m²
€ 850,000
Property Code: HPS3880 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €850.000 . This 332 sq. m. Hou…
4 room housein Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bath 235 m²
€ 670,000
Property Code: HPS3877 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Synoikismos Nomou 751 for €670.000 . Thi…
3 room housein Tagarades, Greece
3 room house
Tagarades, Greece
3 bath 175 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: HPS3879 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Macedonia Airport Area for €400.000 . This…
5 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
240 m²
€ 850,000
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 315,000
Housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
House
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
108 m²
€ 320,000
2 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
115 m²
€ 349,000
6 room housein South Aegean, Greece
6 room house
South Aegean, Greece
7 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,400,000
5 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 3,000,000
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of 4 be…
Housein Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 910,000
Villa for sale with an area of 160 sq.m on the island of Crete. For sale 2 villas with a tot…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin elaiones moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
3 room townhousein Loutra, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutra, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Villa Villain Sklavopoula, Greece
Villa Villa
Sklavopoula, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 910,000
For sale villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. For sale 2 villas with a total area of 160 sq.m on…
1 room Cottagein Vrouchas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vrouchas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 34,500
For sale old mill 22sq.m. in the area of Vrouhas, with a small yard
Cottage 2 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 65,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of …
Housein Athens, Greece
House
Athens, Greece
€ 550,000
This unique Venetian mansion for sale in Rethymnon Crete is located in the heart of the Old …
Housein Athens, Greece
House
Athens, Greece
€ 470,000
This beautiful villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, features the most impressive outdoors. …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living r…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhousein Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 73,000
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 90,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
For sale maisonette of 65 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Villa 3 room villain Panormos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key ready Semi- Detached Villa Κ1Α with a priva…

Regions with properties for sale

in Thessaloniki
in demos kerkyras
in Corfu
in Sykia
in Thessaly and Central Greece
in District of Heraklion
in Heraklion
in Kavala Prefecture
in Kavala
in District of Agios Nikolaos
in Aegean
in Katerini
in demos chalkideon
in Chalkida
in Nikiti
in Polygyros
in Kassandria
in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
in Municipality of Piraeus
in Piraeus

Properties features in Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir