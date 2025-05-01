Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

Municipal Unit of Corinth
13
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
11
Municipal Unit of Solygeia
10
Municipal Unit of Saronikos
8
4 room house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Property Code: 601665 - House FOR SALE in Korinthos Agios Georgios for €500.000 . This 300 s…
Price on request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Assos Lechaio near Korinth, detached house of 125 sq.m. on a plot of 500 sq.m. with drilling…
$216,271
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kato Assos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kato Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Kato Assos village near Corinth, maisonette of 224 sq.m. 2 levels (raised ground floor) with…
$318,715
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
For sale maisonette of 91 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground flo…
$197,058
1 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For sale a detached house of 66 sq m on a plot of 300 sq m in Corinth, in a prime location. …
$204,201
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
- Villa 143 sq.m plus 70sqm semi-basment - Unique aesthetics - Unrestricted panoramic mounta…
$324,527
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$135,687
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of o…
$574,059
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, 2…
$283,587
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$417,497
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Maisonette 80 sq.m. for sale in Almyri, Corinthia Located in the idyllic area of Almyri, Co…
$190,342
5 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
5 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
A very beautiful and spacious detached house of 160 sq m is for sale in Corinth, in an excel…
$431,091
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$687,293
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$302,686
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 135 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath…
$136,592
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 3
Inside the nature-covered Amoni, an independent house of three levels with a total surface o…
$979,385
4 room house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Property Code: 581505 - House FOR SALE in Soligeia Korfos for €300.000 . This 240 sq. m. fur…
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$730,706
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A luxurious 94 sq m maisonette with a courtyard, in a quiet area of ​​Corinth, ideal for res…
$325,083
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Lechaio village nera Corinth, detached house of 165sq.m on a plot of 650sq.m. corner and tra…
$250,419
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$516,653
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$3,65M
5 room house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Property Code: 58992 - House FOR SALE in Soligeia Pefkali for €390.000 . This 300 sq. m. Hou…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$406,016
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$660,964
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$469,684
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$652,340
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-base…
$720,183
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Ancient Korinthos, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Ancient Korinthos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
- Ancient Corinth - unfinished apartment of 130 sqm with mountain view - Elevated ground f…
$108,497
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. S…
$260,677
