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Houses for sale in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece

;
Gazi Municipal Unit
5
Tylissos Municipal Unit
3
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8 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 4
Four-Storey Stone Villa + Studio Apartment in Crete for the Golden Visa Price: €320,000 …
$366,087
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House in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
House
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Area 4 500 m²
- Four Independent Villas - Three Studio Apartments - Main Building with two swimming pool…
$1,53M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 788 m²
Property Code: HPS5746 - Villa FOR SALE in Gazi Ligaria for € 5.500.000 . This 788.00 sq. m…
$6,33M
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
A four bedroom villa for sale in Lygaria,Heraklion built on a hillside with unobstructed spe…
$941,354
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Stone Villa in Crete with Panoramic Views Price: €340,000 A unique natural ston…
$388,968
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4 bedroom house in Agia Pelagia, Greece
4 bedroom house
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This stone villa for sale in Agia Pelagia, Heraklion is a beautiful villa with pool. Set on …
$530,839
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3 bedroom house in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This amazing stone villa in Heraklion for sale is located in the area of Lygaria, 500 meters…
$448,264
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2 bedroom house in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 500 m²
🏡 KEFALAS VILLAS - Modern houses in the village of Kefalas, Crete📍Location: Kefalas, Apokoro…
$440,774
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Property types in Municipality of Malevizi

villas

Properties features in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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