Houses for sale in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece

Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
99
Loutraki
8
Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
4
105 properties total found
Townhouse 10 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 10 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Detached house 750sqm on two levels inside a 9 acre estate. It is in the stage that you see …
$412,288
Sideris Real Estate
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
This is a property of unique architecture, which you will not see often, it combines comfort…
$425,419
Sideris Real Estate
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Korinthia: Loutraki-Perachora -- Leivadaki 350 Sq.m., …
$398,316
1 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
- Perachora area - Just outside Loutraki - Detached house for sale - Ground floor 60 sq.m…
$59,673
Sideris Real Estate
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$636,683
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters in Loutraki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$375,748
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basemen…
$443,591
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a half-finished house with an area of 75sq.m. built on a plot of 500sq.m. The prope…
$122,930
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of o…
$268,212
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Detached House with Panoramic View in Perachora, Loutraki Set within a lush green plot of 2…
$305,379
Sideris Real Estate
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 bedroom in Pisia, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$818,511
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Pisia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$379,967
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
- Newly built Maisonette 143 sqm with sea view just 50 meters from Loutraki beach! - On a p…
$425,530
Sideris Real Estate
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Luxurious villa 480 sqm with 80 sqm swimming pool on a plot of 5850 sqm with stunning panora…
$1,74M
Sideris Real Estate
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$301,738
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
Price on request
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale in Loutraki Luxury maisonette in a complex of four independent houses with swimming…
$270,604
Sideris Real Estate
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$313,123
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
- An impressive detached house is available in the Livadaki area of Loutraki. - The propert…
$657,318
Sideris Real Estate
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
- Loutraki Corinthian - Detached house of 100 square meters located on a plot of 430 square…
$422,902
Sideris Real Estate
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Loutraki. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$1,51M
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
House 10 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
House 10 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
- Building 800 sq.m - Plot of land of 5 acres - Perachora area of ​​Loutraki - Sea, lake …
$433,791
Sideris Real Estate
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
- Detached house 144sqm in excellent condition - Plot 1,800 - Autonomous heating - Consis…
$209,350
Sideris Real Estate
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom house in Pisia, Greece
4 bedroom house
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
- Loutraki - Detached house of 169 sqm with  sea and moutian - Plot of 500 sqm - Basement…
$216,650
Sideris Real Estate
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom Mansion in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom Mansion
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
- Isthmia - Detached house 200 sqm - Plot 1080 - Building balance 400sqm - Living room k…
$512,902
Sideris Real Estate
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Detached house for sale, 145 sq.m. near the Isthmus of Loutraki, with a semi-basement of 80 …
$210,270
Sideris Real Estate
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$417,497
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Perachora Loutraki an incredible opportunity to acquire a detached house consisting of two i…
$173,595
Sideris Real Estate
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom house in Perachora, Greece
2 bedroom house
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
- Perachora of Loutraki - Detached house for sale 75 sqm on a plot of 600 sqm with a mounta…
$129,444
Sideris Real Estate
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Pisia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 293 sq.meters in Loutraki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$1,00M
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

