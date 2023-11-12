Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Polygyros
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Polygyros, Greece

villas
10
cottages
38
townhouses
37
House To archive
Clear all
124 properties total found
6 room house in Gerakini, Greece
6 room house
Gerakini, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
The building with 3 maisonettes is located in Gerakini village 850 meters from the beach. Th…
€350,000
2 room house in Psakoudia, Greece
2 room house
Psakoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Detached house is located in the suburbs of Psakoudia village 1700 meters from the great san…
€175,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Metamorfosi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€250,000
2 room house in Psakoudia, Greece
2 room house
Psakoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
Maisonette is located in Psakoudia village only 150 meters from the beach. There is a privat…
€90,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€180,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Metamorfosi, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor -1
Metamorfosi SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 120 m2, 3 Levels…
€300,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polygyros, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS3790 - Villa FOR SALE in Ormilia Metamorfosi for €300.000 . This 120 sq. m…
€300,000
Cottage 7 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Galarinos, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Galarinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The…
€250,000
Villa Villa with sea view in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. consists of one bedroom, li…
€320,000
6 room house in Psakoudia, Greece
6 room house
Psakoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
The house is located between villages Psakoudia and Meatamorfosi 500 meters from Ormilia bea…
€260,000
9 room house with parking, with garden, with fireplace in Polygyros, Greece
9 room house with parking, with garden, with fireplace
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 492 m²
Floor -1
Psakoudia SALE Townhouse 16 Bedrooms, 8 Living Room 8 Kitchen 4 Bathroom 4 WC Area: 492 m2, …
€1,10M
Cottage 9 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Galarinos, Greece
Cottage 9 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Galarinos, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 630 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furni…
€330,000
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polygyros, Greece
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 260 m²
Floor -1
Metamorfosi SALE House 7 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 260 m2, 3 L…
€1,000,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Polygyros, Greece
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 320 m²
Floor -1
Vatopedi SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 320 m2, 3 Leve…
€1,49M
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Polygyros, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor -1
€370,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polygyros, Greece
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 1
Taxiarchis SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 122 m2, …
€350,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polygyros, Greece
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Floor -1
Taxiarchis SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 170 m2, 3 Le…
€380,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polygyros, Greece
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Taxiarchis SALE House 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 200 m2, 3 Le…
€500,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polygyros, Greece
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 223 m²
Floor -1
Taxiarchis SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 223 m2, 3 Le…
€500,000
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polygyros, Greece
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 1
Taxiarchis SALE House 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 122 m2, 2 Le…
€350,000
Chalet 14 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polygyros, Greece
Chalet 14 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 593 m²
Floor -1
Taxiarchis SALE Residential Building 14 Bedrooms, 6 Kitchen 6 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 593 m2, Ba…
€1,28M
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Polygyros, Greece
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Floor -1
€400,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Polygyros, Greece
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 450 m²
Floor -1
Gerakini SALE Villa 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 450 m2, 2 Leve…
€1,20M
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Polygyros, Greece
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Floor -1
€325,000
6 room house in Gerakini, Greece
6 room house
Gerakini, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 256 m²
There are 2 maisonettes for sale together which are located in the outskirts of Gerakini in …
€400,000
6 room house in Polygyros, Greece
6 room house
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS3241 - House FOR SALE in Ormilia Metamorfosi for €325.000. This 200 sq. m.…
€325,000
8 room house in Polygyros, Greece
8 room house
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 500 m²
This villa is located in the suburbs of Poligiros and 1 km from the center of the town. Ther…
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Polygyros, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Property Code: HPS3095 - Villa FOR SALE in Poligiros Gerakini for €1.200.000. This 450 sq. m…
€1,20M
6 room house in Polygyros, Greece
6 room house
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Property Code: HPS2979 - House FOR SALE in Ormilia Vatopedi for €400.000 . This 220 sq. m. f…
€400,000
4 room house in Polygyros, Greece
4 room house
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 223 m²
Property Code: HPS901 - House FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €500.000. This 223 sq. m.…
€500,000
