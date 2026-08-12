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Houses for sale in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

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Ormylia
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5
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125 properties total found
Townhouse in Olynthos, Greece
Townhouse
Olynthos, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale townhouse area of 120 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. The…
$265,221
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom house in Gerakini, Greece
2 bedroom house
Gerakini, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
The complex of maisonettes and apartments is located in Gerakini village only 250 meters fro…
$196,192
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2 bedroom house in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The new built house is located 600 meters from the sandy beach in Kalyves. There is a privat…
$201,962
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3 bedroom house in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
The maisonette is situated in Kalyves 1200 meters from the sandy beach. The maisonette is lo…
$213,605
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 130 m²
For Sale: 130 sq.m. Maisonette in Sithonia, Chalkidiki – Stunning Sea & Mountain Views …
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
6 bedroom house in Polygyros Municipality, Greece
6 bedroom house
Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Property Code: HPS2979 - House FOR SALE in Ormilia Vatopedi for € 500.000 . This 220 sq. m.…
$575,426
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Gerakini, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Gerakini, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Property Code: HPS3095 - Villa FOR SALE in Poligiros Gerakini for € 1.500.000 . This 450 sq…
$1,73M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 87 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
$312,888
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 rooms in Gerakini, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor -1/-1
Located in the beautiful region of Halkidiki, Greece, this renovated maisonette boasts an am…
$427,628
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Cottage 1 bedroom in Olynthos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Olynthos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Galatista, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Galatista, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 159 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 159 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one storer…
$218,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 rooms in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Discover this charming maisonette in Halkidiki, Greece, in good condition with amazing sea v…
$512,595
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Olynthos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Olynthos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 115 m²
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 4 levels. B…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 72 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
$272,744
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 rooms in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Located in Halkidiki, Greece, this under construction maisonette offers the perfect opportun…
$263,132
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
The maisonette is located in the complex only 100 meters from the sandy beach in Kalyves. Th…
$242,471
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Villa 2 rooms in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Introducing a stunning under construction maisonette in the beautiful area of Halkidiki, Gre…
$330,339
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Galatista, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Galatista, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. 1st floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$172,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
The complex of maisonettes is located in Kalyves village 550 meters to the beach. The comple…
$257,357
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Villa 2 rooms in Gerakini, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor -1/-1
Introducing this exquisite detached house nestled in the picturesque region of Halkidiki, Gr…
$187,952
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
A holiday two-storey house of 115 sq.m. with an independent basement apartment of 60 sq.m. i…
$488,583
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
For sale maisonette of 78 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Polygyros Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: townhouse of 55 sq.m. in Metamorfosi, Sithonia. The ground floor includes a living…
$209,778
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 285 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
For Sale – Single-Storey House of 65 sq.m. in Sithonia, Halkidiki This prefabricated hous…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage
Polygyros, Greece
Details  Year of construction: 2014  Distance from the sea: 550 m Services  Parking  Storage…
$930,788
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
5 bedroom house in Gerakini, Greece
5 bedroom house
Gerakini, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
The house is located in Gerakini village 200 meters to the great beach. The house is situate…
$536,642
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3 bedroom house in Metamorfosi, Greece
3 bedroom house
Metamorfosi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Metamorfosi village 1000 meters from the sandy beach.…
$334,841
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground fl…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 139 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 139 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one storer…
$218,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Polygyros Municipality

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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