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Houses for sale in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece

;
Municipal Unit of Meliteieis
28
Municipal Unit of Lefkimmi
6
Municipal Unit of Korissia
4
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38 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Chlomos, Greece
5 bedroom house
Chlomos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 2
Step into a ready-made investment in Corfu without starting from zero. This luxury villa pro…
$453,924
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Private seller
Languages
Polski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa with an area of ​​235 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
$931,101
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Stroggili, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Stroggili, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa with an area of ​​360 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
$2,68M
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OkeaskOkeask
Villa 8 bedrooms in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa with an area of 265 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor con…
$1,98M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pentáti, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pentáti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa with an area of 220 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor con…
$3,38M
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Villa 1 bedroom in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
On the coast with an amazing view, a villa of 250 sq.m. with its own plot of 900 sq.m. is fo…
$2,91M
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TekceTekce
Villa 1 bedroom in Moraitika, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Moraitika, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
In a small, popular tourist village on the west coast of the island. Corfu cottage for sale …
$698,326
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Villa 1 bedroom in Stroggili, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Stroggili, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For Sale: Complex of Villas with Lake View and Proximity to the Beach A unique offer -…
$931,101
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of ​​128 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor…
$465,550
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mesongi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mesongi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of ​​290 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor…
$698,326
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Villa 1 bedroom in Stroggili, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Stroggili, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer to your attention a small villa in a quiet, secluded location near the famous villa…
$931,101
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa with an area of ​​155 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
$1,40M
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Chalikounas, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Chalikounas, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
Townhouse for sale of 104 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The townhouse is located on 0 levels…
$907,823
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Stroggili, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Stroggili, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of ​​125 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The ground floo…
$616,854
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ano Pavliana, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ano Pavliana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of ​​200 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor…
$384,079
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa with an area of ​​155 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
$1,40M
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Cottage in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Cottage
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Area 230 m²
For sale, a 230 sq.m cottage that sits on a land plot of 1.200 sq.m in the traditional villa…
$589,174
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 bedroom in Neochoraki, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Neochoraki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
An apartment consisting of three apartments is for sale. On the ground floor there are two …
$465,550
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3 bedroom townthouse in Lefkimmi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lefkimmi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor -1/3
Townhouse for sale with an area of ​​150 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The townhouse is locat…
$372,440
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Stroggili, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Stroggili, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of ​​105 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor…
$325,885
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Villa 1 bedroom in Chlomatiana, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Chlomatiana, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
Linya District This is a classic two story farmhouse. On the ground floor there is a full…
$436,454
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Villa 1 bedroom in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of ​​160 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The windows o…
$296,788
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
A 2-storey cottage with an area of ​​82 sq.m. is for sale on the island of Corfu under const…
$791,436
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of ​​150 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The cottage con…
$465,550
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Cottage in Argirades, Greece
Cottage
Argirades, Greece
Area 200 m²
For sale, a cottage consisting of three apartments. On the ground floor, there are two apar…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Perivoli, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Perivoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
For sale maisonette of 79 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa with an area of ​​152 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
$2,39M
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Villa 1 bedroom in Vitalades, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Vitalades, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of ​​150 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The property …
$459,731
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Dragotina, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dragotina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa with an area of 110 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The villa consists …
$640,132
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Cottage in Kavos, Greece
Cottage
Kavos, Greece
Area 180 m²
In the south of the island, in the village of Kavos, there are 2 houses for sale. One two-st…
$484,091
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Southern Corfu

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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