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Houses for sale in Nikiti, Greece

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villas
29
cottages
6
townhouses
9
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76 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Maisonette is located  in a popular tourist village Nikiti 650 meters from the picturescue b…
$253,423
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 549 m²
Property Code: HPS4640 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 2.920.000 . This 549 sq. m…
$3,36M
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2 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
The complex of apartments and maisonettes is located in Nikiti village 650 meters from the g…
$403,173
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
4 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
The complex of  apartments and maisonettes is located in Nikiti village 300 meters from the …
$473,919
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
A townhouse of 82 sq.m is for sale in Nikiti, Sithonia. The ground floor includes a spacious…
$291,362
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Villa 7 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 200 m²
Introducing a nice property in the beautiful region of Halkidiki, Greece. This detached hous…
$854,325
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Experience luxury living in this stunning maisonette in Halkidiki, Greece. Currently under c…
$398,685
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-level villa of 161 sq.m is offered for sale on the Sithonia peninsula in the Halkidi…
$521,413
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Property Code: HPS4422 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 5.200.000 . This 350 sq. m…
$5,98M
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Villa 4 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Beautiful detached house at a very beautiful spot in Sithonia , in the heart of Halkidiki. T…
$227,820
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Cottage 4 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
Details  Number of floors in the building: 3  Year of construction: 1975  Year of renovation…
$872,614
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 40 m²
The complex of maisonettes is located in Nikiti village only 120 meters from the great beach…
$184,977
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3 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS5554 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 520.000 . This 150 sq. m. …
$598,443
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: villa of 198 m² in Nikiti, on the Sithonia peninsula (Halkidiki). The villa has a…
$633,183
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2 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
The maisonettes are located in Nikiti village 250 meters from the great beach. The construct…
$300,534
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Villa 4 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
This detached house in Halkidiki, Sithonia is in good condition, offering 4 bedrooms, 2 bath…
$911,280
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a charming 103 sq.m maisonette located in the beautiful seaside village of Nikiti,…
$325,139
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5 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
5 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Luxury villa is located in the surroundings of a popular Nikiti village 1800 meters to the b…
$1,21M
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3 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
The complex is located in suburbs of Nikiti village 1600 meters from the picturesque beach. …
$550,208
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3 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
The complex of maisonettes is located in Nikiti village 250 meters from the great beach. The…
$287,981
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Villa 3 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Introducing a stunning newly built maisonette for sale in Halkidiki, Greece. This luxurious …
$455,640
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover our new luxury villa for sale in Nikiti, Halkidiki – an exceptional destination for…
Price on request
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3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale: a two-level apartment (maisonette) of 103 sq.m, located in the seaside village of …
$324,071
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Property Code: HPS4900 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 0 . This 124.76 sq. m. Vi…
Price on request
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Villa 3 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Introducing a stunning detached house for sale in Halkidiki, Greece. This property boasts a …
$421,467
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The house is located in a popular village Nikiti 650 meters to the beach. The house is built…
$601,068
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 395 m²
Property Code: HPS5826 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 3.500.000 . This 395.00 sq…
$4,05M
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Villa 5 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Located in the beautiful region of Halkidiki, Greece, this waterfront detached house is a tr…
$2,28M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 7 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 395 m²
Property Code: HPS5700 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 3.500.000 . This 395.00 sq…
$4,03M
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2 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
The complex of  new built apartments and maisonettes is located in Nikiti village 300 meters…
$300,534
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