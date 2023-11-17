Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Nikiti
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Nikiti, Greece

villas
8
cottages
41
townhouses
29
House To archive
Clear all
132 properties total found
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Modern maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Nikiti village in a elite area Elia 500 met…
€325,000
4 room house in Nikiti, Greece
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
The maisonette is located in the suburbs of Nikiti village in a elite area Elia 35 meters fr…
€320,000
5 room house in Nikiti, Greece
5 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Modern maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Nikiti village in a elite area Elia 200 met…
€600,000
6 room house in Nikiti, Greece
6 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
Modern maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Nikiti village in a elite area Elia 200 met…
€700,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€1,30M
2 room house in Nikiti, Greece
2 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
The complex is located in a popular Nikiti village 650 meters to the beach. There is a commu…
€290,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 187 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€330,000
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is located in Nikiti village 400 meters from the great beach. There is a private g…
€275,000
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex of maisonettes is located in Nikiti village 400 meters from the great beach. The…
€250,000
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Μaisonetta is located in a popular Nikiti village only 170 meters from the great sandy beach…
€245,000
3 room townhouse with city view in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€170,000
5 room house in Nikiti, Greece
5 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
The house is located in Nikiti village 650 meters to the beach. There is a garden 950 sq. me…
€350,000
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
The houses are located 3 km from Nikiti village and only 140 meters to the beach with an acc…
€299,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 187 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of .…
€2,00M
2 room house in Nikiti, Greece
2 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
The new maisonette is located in Nikiti village 1200 meters from the great beach. There is a…
€175,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€230,000
9 room house in Nikiti, Greece
9 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
The house with a land is located opposite  the famous beach Lagomandra 15 km from Nikiti vil…
€1,50M
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
The maisonettes are located in Nikiti village 300 meters from the great beach. The complex o…
€250,000
3 room cottage with city view in Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€370,000
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
The complex is located in Nikiti village 550 meters from the great beach. There is a garden …
€230,000
2 room house in Nikiti, Greece
2 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The complex of apartments is located in a popular Nikiti village 450 meters to the beach and…
€160,000
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
The complex of apartments is located in a popular Nikiti village 450 meters to the beach and…
€370,000
4 room house in Nikiti, Greece
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Property Code: HPS3949 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €380.000 . This 111 sq. m. H…
€380,000
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
The house is located in the old part of Nikiti village 1400 meters from the beach. The house…
€280,000
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€215,000
Cottage 5 rooms with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 1-storey house of 162 sq.meters in central Greece
€215,000
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Μaisonetta is located in a popular Nikiti village 250 meters from the great sandy beach. The…
€185,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€290,000
3 room townhouse with city view in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€315,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€300,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir