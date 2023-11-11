UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Corfu
Houses
Houses for sale in Corfu, Greece
villas
96
cottages
210
townhouses
47
House
Clear all
363 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Dafnata, Greece
4
2
150 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€160,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Kamara, Greece
2
1
67 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 67 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists of…
€105,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kastania, Greece
6
3
325 m²
1/1
For sale 4-storey villa of 325 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€850,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with меблирована полностью
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
4
114 m²
3-storey cottage with an area of 114 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists o…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
4
133 m²
Townhouse with an area of 133 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of one …
€265,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with вид на горы
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3
145 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 145 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The second floor…
€188,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
4
147 m²
The villa has excellent sea views and is located in the Danilia area.For sale 2-storey villa…
€580,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
4
250 m²
2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of a living roo…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
4
152 m²
2-storey villa of 152 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of one bedroom, …
€1,40M
Recommend
House with вид на море
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
168 m²
For sale is a building of 168 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The windows offer sea views. Real…
€440,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3
67 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 67 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The cottage consis…
€280,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
4
179 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 179 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
€400,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
5
380 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of 3 b…
€950,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
6
196 m²
2-storey villa of 196 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The villa was completely renovated in 201…
€550,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
4
220 m²
2-storey villa of 220 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,55M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
5
240 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 square meters on the island of Corfu. The basement consists …
€1,25M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
5
180 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 180 square meters on the island of Corfu. The villa consists of: …
€2,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
8
300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 square meters on the island of Corfu. The basement consists …
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
8
330 m²
In a quiet, serene village on Corfu Island, a luxury villa with magnificent views of the Ion…
€3,50M
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Chalikounas, Greece
3
2
82 m²
1/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 82 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The groun…
€680,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with furnishings
Agia Eleni, Greece
4
2
194 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 194 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€530,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
11
6
300 m²
2/2
They are completely renovated in 2017, decorated in a modern style and come fully furnished …
€2,10M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Potamos, Greece
4
1
130 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€310,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Mattheos, Greece
5
1
130 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€275,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
5
2
145 m²
1
For sale, a 145 sq.m house located in the heart of the old Corfu town! The property is close…
€665,000
Recommend
Townhouse with furnishings
Perivoli, Greece
2
1
79 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 79 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€110,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Gouvia, Greece
8
5
430 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 430 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€1,70M
Recommend
3 room cottage
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
4
2
200 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Ano Korakiana, Greece
5
4
300 m²
3
For sale, a luxurious newly built villa of 300 sq.m located on a hillside in the area of Kat…
€1,75M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Temploni, Greece
4
4
250 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€650,000
Recommend
