Houses for sale in Municipality of Platanias, Greece

43 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Palio Gerani, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Palio Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,30M
3 bedroom townthouse in Gerani, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$563,860
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Tavronitis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom. …
$964,451
3 bedroom house in Kolimbari, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kolimbari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This nice villa for sale in Marathokefala, Kolympari is a 220 sqm villa on a 500 sqm plot, b…
$604,141
Villa 1 room in Tavronitis, Greece
Villa 1 room
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 3 bedroom villa, in Kolymbari area, north west Crete. The villa is 178 sq.m. buil…
$394,963
7 bedroom house in Polemarchi, Greece
7 bedroom house
Polemarchi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
This unique villa for sale in Platanias Chania Crete is located in the village of Polemarchi…
$988,595
Villa 1 room in Kolimbari, Greece
Villa 1 room
Kolimbari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
$299,044
2 bedroom house in Tavronitis, Greece
2 bedroom house
Tavronitis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful two-storey maisonettte is for sale in Chania Crete,  right next to the famous…
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Plataniás, Greece
4 bedroom house
Plataniás, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This villa for sale in Chania Crete, is located in the area of Platanias, in the village of …
$361,895
Townhouse in Máleme, Greece
Townhouse
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 96 m²
Luxurious Two-Storey Maisonette in a Modern Residential ComplexThis two-story maisonette wit…
$563,368
Townhouse in Máleme, Greece
Townhouse
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious Two-Storey Maisonette in a Modern Residential ComplexThis two-story maisonette wit…
$520,032
2 bedroom house in Máleme, Greece
2 bedroom house
Máleme, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This maisonette for sale in Platanias, Chania, Crete, is located in the village of Maleme. I…
$571,188
Villa 6 bedrooms in Manoliopoulo, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Manoliopoulo, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 l…
$984,346
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$859,175
2 bedroom house in Máleme, Greece
2 bedroom house
Máleme, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This earthy style residence for sale in Platanias, Chania, Crete, is located in the village …
$573,115
1 bedroom house in Tavronitis, Greece
1 bedroom house
Tavronitis, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This gorgeous maisonette for sale in Chania Crete, is close to the renowned village of Tavro…
Price on request
2 bedroom house in Máleme, Greece
2 bedroom house
Máleme, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This lovely ground floor apartment for sale in Platanias, Chania, Crete, is located in the v…
$364,709
3 bedroom house in Plataniás, Greece
3 bedroom house
Plataniás, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This villa complex for sale in Chania Crete, is located at the famous seaside village of Pla…
$2,64M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Plataniás, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Plataniás, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning 250 square meter villa, located just 90 meters from the sandy beach of Platani…
Price on request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Tavronitis, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Beautiful Maisonette in Chania, Crete FOR GOLDEN VISA 250 Maisonette in Chania, Crete. Th…
$270,462
3 bedroom townthouse in Gerani, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$572,783
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rodopos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rodopos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
In a traditional fish village by the sea in the magnificent municipality of Chania, in an em…
$1,73M
2 bedroom house in Tavronitis, Greece
2 bedroom house
Tavronitis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This lovely maisonette for sale in Chania, Crete, is near the well-known village of Tavronit…
Price on request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Máleme, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
CRETE MALEME  136,000 € • (1/6 Ownership) Experience the essence of luxury villa living i…
$154,025
2 bedroom house in Máleme, Greece
2 bedroom house
Máleme, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This is a stunning project consisting of 16 luxury apartments for sale in Maleme, Chania, Cr…
$386,303
Townhouse in Máleme, Greece
Townhouse
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 104 m²
Luxury Maisonette with Panoramic View – Design that Stands OutIn a modern residential comple…
$595,870
3 bedroom townthouse in Gerani, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$593,997
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$880,612
3 bedroom townthouse in Gerani, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$619,690
House in Tavronitis, Greece
House
Tavronitis, Greece
These two villas for sale in Chania are located next to the sea in the village of Kamisiana,…
$1,07M
Properties features in Municipality of Platanias, Greece

