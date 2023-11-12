UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Municipality of Aristotle
Houses
Houses for sale in Municipality of Aristotle, Greece
85 properties total found
3 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
3
1
160 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Roda village 800 meters from the beach. The house…
€350,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
3
2
85 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€145,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Pyrgadikia, Greece
3
2
85 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€155,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Ouranoupoli, Greece
1
1
25 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 25 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedr…
€280,000
Recommend
9 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
9
6
263 m²
The maisonette is located in Tripiti bech area only 100 meters to the beach, 2.5 km from Nea…
€760,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view
Ierissos, Greece
4
2
130 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€195,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view
Ierissos, Greece
3
2
117 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€185,000
Recommend
2 room house
Ierissos, Greece
2
1
80 m²
2
This maisonette is located in the suburbs of Ierissos, in Gavriadia area in a large complex …
€170,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nautilus, Greece
3
1
74 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 74 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
€150,000
Recommend
House with parking, with garden, with fireplace
Pyrgadikia, Greece
150 m²
-1
Pirgadikia SALE House Area: 150 m2, 2 Levels, Good condition, Parking, Warehouse, Garden, Fi…
€420,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Nea Roda, Greece
5
290 m²
-1
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 290 sq.m on the peninsula of Athos, the region of …
€1,15M
Recommend
4 room house with sea view, with garden, with landscape design
Pyrgadikia, Greece
4
120 m²
-1
€420,000
Recommend
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ouranoupoli, Greece
7
200 m²
-1
€780,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ouranoupoli, Greece
2
80 m²
1
Koumitsa SALE Townhouse 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 80 m2, 2 L…
€350,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with garden, with fireplace
Ouranoupoli, Greece
2
140 m²
-1
Nea Roda SALE House 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 140 m2, Good c…
€600,000
Recommend
8 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Nautilus, Greece
8
350 m²
-1
€750,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with garden, with fireplace
Ierissos, Greece
2
67 m²
-1
€300,000
Recommend
House
Pyrgadikia, Greece
150 m²
Property Code: HPS3347 - House FOR SALE in Panagia Pirgadikia for €420.000 . This 150 sq. m.…
€420,000
Recommend
2 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
2
2
140 m²
The marionette is located in Nea Roda village only 150 meters from the sandy beach. The mari…
€125,000
Recommend
2 room house
Ierissos, Greece
2
1
67 m²
Property Code: HPS3120 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Ierissos for €300.000 . This …
€300,000
Recommend
8 room house
Nautilus, Greece
8
1
350 m²
Property Code: HPS3101 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Ierissos for €750.000. This 3…
€750,000
Recommend
2 room house
Ouranoupoli, Greece
2
1
140 m²
Property Code: HPS3092 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €600.000. This 1…
€600,000
Recommend
7 room house
Ouranoupoli, Greece
7
3
200 m²
Property Code: HPS2576 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Ouranopoli for €780.000 . Thi…
€780,000
Recommend
4 room house
Pyrgadikia, Greece
4
1
120 m²
Property Code: HPS2544 - House FOR SALE in Panagia Pirgadikia for €420.000. This 120 sq. m. …
€420,000
Recommend
5 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
5
1
290 m²
Property Code: HPS590 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €1.150.000 . This…
€1,15M
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Pyrgadikia, Greece
1
95 m²
1
€130,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Ammouliani, Greece
3
1
100 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedro…
€500,000
Recommend
2 room house with Bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
2
2
90 m²
Luxury fully furnished maisonettes are located on the seaside of the Athos peninsula in a c…
€500,000
Recommend
2 room house with Bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
2
1
80 m²
This detached house is located in the center of Ierissos village only 200 meters from the be…
€200,000
Recommend
4 room house with Bedrooms
Stratoni, Greece
4
1
250 m²
This plot with a detached house is located in the center of Stratoni village only 200 meters…
€50,000
Recommend
Properties features in Municipality of Aristotle, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
