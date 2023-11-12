Houses for sale in Municipality of Aristotle, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
villas
9
cottages
37
townhouses
15
85 properties total found
3 room house in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Roda village 800 meters from the beach. The house…
€350,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€145,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€155,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Ouranoupoli, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 25 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedr…
€280,000
9 room house in Nea Roda, Greece
9 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 263 m²
The maisonette is located in Tripiti bech area only 100 meters to the beach, 2.5 km from Nea…
€760,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€195,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€185,000
2 room house in Ierissos, Greece
2 room house
Ierissos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
This maisonette is located in the suburbs of Ierissos, in Gavriadia area in a large complex …
€170,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Nautilus, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 74 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
€150,000
House with parking, with garden, with fireplace in Pyrgadikia, Greece
House with parking, with garden, with fireplace
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Area 150 m²
Floor -1
Pirgadikia SALE House Area: 150 m2, 2 Levels, Good condition, Parking, Warehouse, Garden, Fi…
€420,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Nea Roda, Greece
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 290 m²
Floor -1
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 290 sq.m on the peninsula of Athos, the region of …
€1,15M
4 room house with sea view, with garden, with landscape design in Pyrgadikia, Greece
4 room house with sea view, with garden, with landscape design
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor -1
€420,000
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ouranoupoli, Greece
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 200 m²
Floor -1
€780,000
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ouranoupoli, Greece
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Koumitsa SALE Townhouse 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 80 m2, 2 L…
€350,000
2 room house with parking, with garden, with fireplace in Ouranoupoli, Greece
2 room house with parking, with garden, with fireplace
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 140 m²
Floor -1
Nea Roda SALE House 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 140 m2, Good c…
€600,000
8 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Nautilus, Greece
8 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 350 m²
Floor -1
€750,000
2 room house with parking, with garden, with fireplace in Ierissos, Greece
2 room house with parking, with garden, with fireplace
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor -1
€300,000
House in Pyrgadikia, Greece
House
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS3347 - House FOR SALE in Panagia Pirgadikia for €420.000 . This 150 sq. m.…
€420,000
2 room house in Nea Roda, Greece
2 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
The marionette is located in Nea Roda village only 150 meters from the sandy beach. The mari…
€125,000
2 room house in Ierissos, Greece
2 room house
Ierissos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Property Code: HPS3120 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Ierissos for €300.000 . This …
€300,000
8 room house in Nautilus, Greece
8 room house
Nautilus, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 350 m²
Property Code: HPS3101 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Ierissos for €750.000. This 3…
€750,000
2 room house in Ouranoupoli, Greece
2 room house
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Property Code: HPS3092 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €600.000. This 1…
€600,000
7 room house in Ouranoupoli, Greece
7 room house
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS2576 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Ouranopoli for €780.000 . Thi…
€780,000
4 room house in Pyrgadikia, Greece
4 room house
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS2544 - House FOR SALE in Panagia Pirgadikia for €420.000. This 120 sq. m. …
€420,000
5 room house in Nea Roda, Greece
5 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
Property Code: HPS590 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €1.150.000 . This…
€1,15M
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Pyrgadikia, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
€130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Ammouliani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Ammouliani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedro…
€500,000
2 room house with Bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Luxury fully furnished maisonettes are located on the seaside of the Athos peninsula  in a c…
€500,000
2 room house with Bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
This detached house is located in the center of Ierissos village only 200 meters from the be…
€200,000
4 room house with Bedrooms in Stratoni, Greece
4 room house with Bedrooms
Stratoni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
This plot with a detached house is located in the center of Stratoni village only 200 meters…
€50,000

