Houses for sale in Panorama Municipal Unit, Greece

3 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 193 m²
Property Code: HPS4493 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for €650.000 . This 1…
€650,000
4 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Property Code: HPS4428 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Center for €850.000 . This 400 sq. m. H…
€850,000
4 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPR3371 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Center for €480.000 . This 200 sq. m. fu…
€480,000
3 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 467 m²
Property Code: HPS3977 - House FOR SALE in Pylea Elaiones for €1.100.000 . This 467 sq. m. …
€1,10M
3 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 447 m²
Property Code: HPS3978 - House FOR SALE in Pylea Elaiones for €1.100.000 . This 447 sq. m. …
€1,10M
4 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Property Code: HPS3877 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Synoikismos Nomou 751 for €670.000 . Thi…
€670,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
€620,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Price on request
4 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Property Code: HPS129 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Synoikismos Nomou 751 for €750.000 . This…
€750,000
Villa 11 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 11 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€3,00M
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€340,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS2984 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €1.800.0…
€1,80M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS2692 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €1.800.0…
€1,80M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 900 m²
Property Code: HPS2531 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €7.000.0…
€7,00M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Property Code: HPS2524 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €1.050.0…
€1,05M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 040 m²
Property Code: HPS176 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €2.200.00…
€2,20M
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
THREE-LEVEL HOUSE FOR TRUE COMFORT The three floors of the house offer private, shared and g…
€1,60M
3 room townhouse with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€320,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 260 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€500,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€190,000
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the city, th…
€1,65M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€1,80M
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€1,92M
Villa 4 rooms with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one k…
€1,95M
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€630,000
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
€800,000
Villa 7 rooms with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 2 be…
€2,70M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
€420,000
Villa 9 rooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 9 rooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
€1,50M
