Terraced Houses for sale in Greece

Thessaloniki
6
Athens
69
Corfu
38
Macedonia and Thrace
2733
28 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is 320 sq.m., It consists of: basement : a separate apartment with one bedroo…
Price on request
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
- Two-storey detached house of 280 sq m for sale in Karbounari, Loutraki - Two-story detach…
$526,725
4 bedroom house in Pylos, Greece
4 bedroom house
Pylos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Available from our office is a luxurious stone villa located in the wider area of Pylos. Mad…
$1,70M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
- Loutraki, Livadaki area - For sale detached house with a total area of ​​80 sq.m. (30 sq.…
$232,578
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 3
Inside the nature-covered Amoni, an independent house of three levels with a total surface o…
$979,385
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Unique offer: a detached house in Loutraki! This exquisite 200 sq.m. house combines modern …
$669,620
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa for sale 135 sq.m. on a 698 sq.m. plot This exceptional residence combines ele…
$399,581
4 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
- Detached house105 sqm in Ano Karbounari of Loutraki, available for sale!   - With unlimit…
$204,870
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
🌟 Luxury cottage on the first line of the sea, 2 floors with an area of 140 square meters on…
$463,994
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas of Halkidiki, Cassandra in a popular and picturesque place, in a separate complex. Ev…
$366,931
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious seafront villa for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Crete. It spans a total of 248 m² acros…
$4,94M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
- Villa 143 sq.m plus 70sqm semi-basment - Unique aesthetics - Unrestricted panoramic mounta…
$324,527
4 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Modern luxury three-storey maisonette for sale in Loutraki Corinthia just 20 meters from the…
$441,575
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
$470,385
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A fully furnished two-story villa of 209 sq.m. for sale in Giannoudi, Rethymno, set in a lus…
$964,950
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
1 sea line, maisonette 📍Halkidiki, Cassandra 🇬🇷Area: 85 m2Rooms: 3Bedroom: 2Bathrooms: 2Floo…
$349,731
3 bedroom house in Lachanada, Greece
3 bedroom house
Lachanada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Skouras Real Estate presents an excellent opportunity to buy a newly built house in the magn…
$660,929
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 886 m²
Number of floors 3
Location – Pefkohori (next to the sea) Exceptional villa on a prime seaside plot in the pic…
$2,01M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 370 m²
Number of floors 3
Location –   AFITOS  ( 110m from the beach)   We are happy to present this impressive …
$717,444
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
- Loutraki area near Sport Camp, distance from the center 4 km - Detached house 88 sqm plus…
$130,506
6 bedroom house in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
6 bedroom house
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 150 m²
Number of floors 3
In Velo, Corinthia, with a view of the sea and just 50 meters away, there is a three-story, …
$426,500
Villa 3 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with access to the beach📍 Halkidiki, Cassandra 🇬🇷170 m2Rooms: 4Bedroom: 3Bathrooms: 3F…
$802,661
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
Anavyssos Greece  This impressive 400 sq.m. villa, built in 2010, is situated on a 540 sq…
$270,677
3 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A detached house for sale on a 700 sq m plot.  A true paradise that combines nature and imp…
$367,697
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Maisonette 80 sq.m. for sale in Almyri, Corinthia Located in the idyllic area of Almyri, Co…
$190,342
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 110 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – Chanioti (500 meters from the sea) A luxurious residence with bre…
$700,525
4 bedroom house in Nea Epidauros, Greece
4 bedroom house
Nea Epidauros, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Just outside the village of Nea Epidavros, a detached house with a total area of 202 sq.m. i…
$585,352
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
- Two independent single-family houses, each 250 square meters, total area 500 square meters…
$538,173
