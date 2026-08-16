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Houses for sale in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

;
Sithonia Municipal Unit
188
Nikiti
75
Neos Marmaras
25
Toroni Municipal Unit
14
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202 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Ormos Panagias, Greece
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Cottage 1 bedroom
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Land with living container for sale in Sithonia, Ormos Panagias.The living container consist…
$87,662
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Private seller
Languages
Deutsch
Villa in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 260 m²
For sale dilapidated housing, 3-storey villa with an area of 260 sq.m. on the Sithonia Penin…
$1,27M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
Property Code: HPS4692 - Villa FOR SALE in Toroni Center for € 1.200.000 . This 309.00 sq. …
$1,38M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: villa of 198 m² in Nikiti, on the Sithonia peninsula (Halkidiki). The villa has a…
$633,183
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Property Code: HPS5809 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Neos Marmaras for € 2.300.000 . This 27…
$2,65M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The house is located in a popular village Nikiti 650 meters to the beach. The house is built…
$601,588
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Villa 4 rooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Embrace luxury living in this newly built detached house in Halkidiki, Greece. Enjoy stunnin…
$626,505
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor -2/-2
Located in the breathtaking region of Halkidiki, this beautiful Maisonette offers a unique o…
$318,948
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
For sale: a cozy townhouse with a total area of 104 m², located in the picturesque village o…
$250,149
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Villa 3 rooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Beautiful detached house in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Sithonia…
$968,235
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
For sale: a 100 sq.m maisonette located in a picturesque area of Sithonia, Halkidiki. The pr…
$405,279
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 145 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 94 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 94 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 700 m²
For sale a Villa under construction, situated in the most picturesque place of Sithonia. The…
$4,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 bedroom house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
The houses are located in the complex in Neos Marmaras village 450 meters to the beach. Ther…
$289,225
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3 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
The complex is located in a popular Nikiti village in its part with the best sandy beach 600…
$323,932
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Villa 3 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Introducing a charming Maisonette in good condition, located in Sithonia, Halkidiki. This pr…
$398,685
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Unique maisonette In front of the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Sithonia , in the heart o…
$284,775
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
6 bedroom house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
6 bedroom house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS1181 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Neos Marmaras for € 850.000 . This 300 …
$978,225
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3 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
The villas are located in a popular tourist village Nikiti 350 meters to the beach and in a …
$775,123
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Villa 3 rooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Unique detached house In front of the sea, at a remarkable spot in Sithonia , in the small p…
$2,28M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sarti, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sarti, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 175 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$1,16M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 rooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
This detached house in a beautiful area of Halkidiki, Greece, is in good condition and just …
$717,633
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Property Code: HPS3072 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Tripotamos for € 1.650.000 . This 145 s…
$1,90M
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Cottage in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 500 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The pro…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one b…
$1,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/3
A two-level apartment for sale with a total area of 75 sq.m, located on the second and third…
$266,202
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3 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale furnished two-level detached house, with a total area of 100 sq.m., ideal for those…
$249,942
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3 bedroom house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 bedroom house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
The maisonette is located in Neos Marmaras village 500 meters to the Paradisos beach and 400…
$381,724
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Property types in Municipality of Sithonia

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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