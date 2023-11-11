Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

329 properties total found
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Vourvourou, Greece
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 232 m²
Floor -1
€2,80M
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Modern maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Nikiti village in a elite area Elia 500 met…
€325,000
4 room house in Nikiti, Greece
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
The maisonette is located in the suburbs of Nikiti village in a elite area Elia 35 meters fr…
€320,000
5 room house in Nikiti, Greece
5 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Modern maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Nikiti village in a elite area Elia 200 met…
€600,000
6 room house in Nikiti, Greece
6 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
Modern maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Nikiti village in a elite area Elia 200 met…
€700,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€1,30M
2 room house in Nikiti, Greece
2 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
The complex is located in a popular Nikiti village 650 meters to the beach. There is a commu…
€290,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 187 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€330,000
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is located in Nikiti village 400 meters from the great beach. There is a private g…
€275,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Toroni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€1,50M
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex of maisonettes is located in Nikiti village 400 meters from the great beach. The…
€250,000
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Μaisonetta is located in a popular Nikiti village only 170 meters from the great sandy beach…
€245,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with landscape design in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with landscape design
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor -1
Nikiti FOR SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 100 m2, 3 Le…
€370,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ormos Panagias, Greece
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
Floor -1
Ormos Panagias FOR SALE Villa 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 350 …
€5,50M
Villa 6 room villa in Vourvourou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Property Code: HPS4233 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €4.300.000 . This 400 sq.…
€4,30M
3 room townhouse with city view in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€170,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor -1
Nikiti FOR SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 92 m2, 2…
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa in Vourvourou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Property Code: HPS4172 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €2.800.000 . This 232 sq.…
€2,80M
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Vourvourou, Greece
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 506 m²
Floor -1
Vourvourou SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 6 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 506 m2, 4 Le…
€2,20M
5 room house in Nikiti, Greece
5 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
The house is located in Nikiti village 650 meters to the beach. There is a garden 950 sq. me…
€350,000
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Vourvourou, Greece
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 506 m²
Floor -1
The two villas will be placed in the middle of a field, at a short distance from each other …
€2,20M
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
The houses are located 3 km from Nikiti village and only 140 meters to the beach with an acc…
€299,000
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Property Code: HPS4100 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €370.000 . This 100 sq. m. H…
€370,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with landscape design in Nikiti, Greece
4 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with landscape design
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Floor -1
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 160 m2, 2 Le…
€530,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 187 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of .…
€2,00M
4 room house with parking, with garden, with landscape design in Nikiti, Greece
4 room house with parking, with garden, with landscape design
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 111 m²
Floor -1
Nikiti SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 111 m2, 3 Levels…
€380,000
3 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
The maisonette is located in a quiet location 5 km outside of Neos Marmaras in a famous beac…
€350,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view in Toroni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€200,000
Villa 6 room villa in Vourvourou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 506 m²
Property Code: HPS4001 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €2.200.000 . This 506 sq.…
€2,20M
Villa 6 room villa in Vourvourou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 506 m²
Property Code: HPS3996 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €2.200.000 . This 506 sq.…
€2,20M

