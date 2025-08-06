Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Northern Corfu
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece

Kassopaia Municipal Unit
22
House Delete
Clear all
60 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 87 m²
House for sale in Agios PanteleimonasFor sale: A detached house that includes:An independent…
$115,716
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Agios Georgios, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, an unfinished house (reinforced skeleton of the house) of 240 sq.m located in Agio…
$274,423
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom house in Afionas, Greece
3 bedroom house
Afionas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Property Code: HPS5623 - House FOR SALE in Corfu Αgios Georgios for € 450.000 . This 110 sq…
$523,084
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$320,160
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 245 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Property Code: HPS5626 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Kassiopi for € 3.100.000 . This 420 sq. m.…
$3,60M
Leave a request
Villa 1 room in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 1 room
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa for sale on the island of Corfu.The villa is fully equipped with everything nee…
$3,66M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Katavolos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
Property Code: HPS5600 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Kassiopi for € 3.400.000 . This 314 sq. m.…
$3,95M
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Katavolos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
Ultra-Luxury Seafront villa of 650 sq.m with Panoramic Sea View in Agni area, north-east of …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Valanio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Valanio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$262,989
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Afionas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Afionas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 67 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$365,897
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 91 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of liv…
$114,343
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Magoulades, Greece
1 room Cottage
Magoulades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of one s…
$285,857
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Livadi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Livadi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of one…
$200,100
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$497,392
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lauki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lauki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$148,646
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Avliotes, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Avliotes, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house c…
$108,626
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Karousades, Greece
1 room Cottage
Karousades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
On the island of Corfu, there are four houses for sale. Three of them have an area of 35 sq.…
$285,857
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hous…
$800,401
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Magoulades, Greece
1 room Cottage
Magoulades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 210 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners…
$80,040
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 14 rooms in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms
Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 343 m²
Floor 1/1
Front line property for sale in the Sidari area.The property has a total area of ​​343 sq.m …
$2,86M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Agnitsini, Greece
Townhouse
Agnitsini, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.m with a plot of 534 sq.m in Tritsi area.The property consists…
$274,423
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Karousades, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Karousades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a detached house of 270 sq.m located in the village of Karoussades in the north of…
$125,777
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Magoulades, Greece
1 room Cottage
Magoulades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 409 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 409 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
$106,339
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 188 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of 5 bedroom…
$1,54M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Acharavi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 houses of 136 sq.m and 100 sq.m in the village of Acharavi in the north of Corfu.…
$823,269
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Xanthates, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Xanthates, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$188,666
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Kalami, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kalami, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
$377,332
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agrafi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agrafi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$228,686
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Municipality of Northern Corfu

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go