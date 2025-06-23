Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Athens, Greece

75 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, one kit…
$207,386
1 bedroom house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
House in Attica. 71 sq. M. m + 223 sq. m plot! Ground floor, requires repair. 2 rooms, witho…
$71,756
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 526 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 526 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists …
$553,030
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
$151,809
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 196 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 196 square meters in Athens. The cottage consists …
$462,019
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse area of 66 sq.m in Athens. The townhouse is located on 2 levels. The firs…
$242,560
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 374 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 374 square meters in Athens. The first floor consi…
$2,14M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 163 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$207,386
1 bedroom house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This amazing villa for sale in Spilia, Kolymbari, Chania, is a unique renovation project. Th…
$366,868
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/1
An old cottage in the center of Athens at the foot of the Acropolis is offered for sale. It …
$311,863
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Apartments for sale with sea views. The apartment is located in the central part of the Vark…
$419,129
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 6/7
Townhouse for sale with an area of 92 square meters in Athens. The townhouse is located on 2…
$369,615
Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 526 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale dilapidated housing, a 3-storey cottage with an area of 526 square meters in Athens…
$554,423
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels.4th floor consi…
$391,729
1 bedroom house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The apartment with partial sea view consists of two rooms, a kitchen and a bathroom with a t…
$137,871
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 682 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury exclusive villa in Athens, Greece in the fashionable area of Voula Panorama. The high…
Price on request
1 bedroom house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This lovely apartment for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, Crete, is located in the seaside villa…
$170,486
5 bedroom house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 bedroom house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
This is an amazing villa for sale in Rethimno, Crete, located in the village of Atsipopoulo,…
$1,02M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 8/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels.7th floor consi…
$472,380
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 4/4
Townhouse for sale with an area of 145 sq.m in Athens. The townhouse is located on 2 levels.…
$392,716
1 bedroom house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
$264,945
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 5 508 m²
The geographical location of Rethymno, between the cities of Heraklion and Chania, as well a…
$264,713
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels.6th floor consis…
$368,687
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 374 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 374 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, on…
$2,13M
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
The apartment is located on the 3 floor, consists of 2 bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen an…
$93,753
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 196 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$460,858
5 bedroom house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 bedroom house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
The villa is in a new modern complex occupies three floors of the building (basement, ground…
$2,28M
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
$375,339
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
The apartment is located in the Piraeus district near the promenade Marina Zaa ( a walking p…
$231,624
1 bedroom house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Bright and modern apartment in the center of Athens. Just after renovation. The property has…
$165,591
Properties features in Athens, Greece

