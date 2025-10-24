Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
55
Municipal Unit of Evrostina
8
63 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Ano Loutro, Greece
2 bedroom house
Ano Loutro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Seaside Two-Storey Detached House 172 sq.m. in Xylokastro. In one of the most beautiful loc…
$185,889
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 169 m²
Floor 1/1
Townhouse for sale of 169 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The townhouse is located on 0 …
$363,459
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ano Loutro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ano Loutro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground…
$526,698
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 160 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. Fr…
$422,082
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Xylokastro near Corinth luxury villa of 220sq.m. on a plot of 300 sq.m. 2 levels ground floo…
$464,721
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale a 3-storey cottage of 285 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The ground floor consis…
$621,398
ResideReside
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor -1/3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 124 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese. The townhou…
$527,602
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$374,541
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 302 m²
Floor -2
For sale townhouse area of 302 square meters on the Peloponnese Peninsula. The townhouse is …
$492,429
VernaVerna
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 200 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The ground floor consists…
$375,184
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ano Loutro, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ano Loutro, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 133 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese under…
$527,602
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$854,422
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 198 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. The townh…
$410,357
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 99 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese. The c…
$2,23M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kato Pitsa, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kato Pitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage area of 180 sq.m in the Eastern Peloponnese. The first floor consi…
$926,235
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$643,742
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 200 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. Th…
$644,847
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$163,862
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale a 4-storey cottage of 250 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The ground floor consis…
$750,368
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$275,054
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Floor -1/4
Townhouse for sale of 161 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The townhouse is located on 4 le…
$328,286
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$749,082
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$620,334
3 room house in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Property Code: 601199 - House FOR SALE in Evrostini Sarantapichiotika for €190.000 . This 10…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
Townhouse for sale of 130 sq.m. in the Western Peloponnese. The townhouse is located on 1 le…
$328,286
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 200 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The first floor consists …
$445,531
3 bedroom townthouse in Derbeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Derbeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 198 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. The townh…
$293,112
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
Townhouse for sale of 110 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The townhouse is located on 2 le…
$275,526
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Rozena, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Rozena, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$561,812
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
For sale maisonette of 169 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has one level. A mag…
$362,837
