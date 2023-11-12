Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. The municipality Nea Propontida
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

villas
12
cottages
44
townhouses
11
House To archive
Clear all
102 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Meer mit wundersc…
€249,000
Chalet 22 bedrooms with sea view, with fireplace, with landscape design in Nea Potidea, Greece
Chalet 22 bedrooms with sea view, with fireplace, with landscape design
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 22
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1
€1,15M
6 room house in Nea Potidea, Greece
6 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
The house is located 550 meters to the beach, 5 km from Nea Potidea village. The house is bu…
€275,000
2 room house in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
The maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Paralia Dionisiou village in Portaria area 500…
€125,000
2 room house in Nea Potidea, Greece
2 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Potidea village only 200 meter…
€120,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€85,000
5 room house in Nea Potidea, Greece
5 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 463 m²
Luxury modern villa is located between town Nea Moudania and Nea Potidea village in front of…
€1,95M
5 room house in Nea Potidea, Greece
5 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Potidea village only 100 meter…
€225,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Hey nature lovers this investment opportunity is ideal for rental income or a large family w…
€275,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Portes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Portes, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
€230,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Maisonette in a prime location with 76 sq meters of living area including 3 bedrooms, 2 bath…
€189,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A wonderfully located 3-bedroom detached house for sale in Halkidiki close to an elevated lo…
€650,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with fireplace, with landscape design in Agios Mamas, Greece
4 room house with air conditioning, with fireplace, with landscape design
Agios Mamas, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Floor -1
Agios Mamas SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 132 m2, 2 Le…
€350,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€150,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Dream Living with this private home in a gated garden of 500 meters including 3 bedrooms, tw…
€135,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 4
This is an exclusive villa with sea views in the quiet urbanization of Potidia Halkidiki.  T…
€1,05M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
A unique well-designed villa for sale on 2 levels with 206 sq meters of living space.  The h…
€390,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Get swept away with this magnificent investment property with 2 apartments with separate ent…
€180,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Portes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Portes, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€185,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Portes, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Portes, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom, li…
€85,000
3 room house in Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
The maisonette is located in Nea Moudania town in its elite area Eleonas 800 meters from the…
€358,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
€320,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
€540,000
2 room house in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
This complex is located in Dionisiou Paralia village only 220 meters from the nice sandy bea…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€200,000
2 room house in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
The complex of 3 houses is located in the suburbs of a quiet holiday village Paralia Dionisi…
€320,000
3 room house in Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
This maisonette is located in Nea Moudania town 2400 meters from the nice sandy beach marked…
€210,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 56 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€110,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
€850,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living r…
€160,000

