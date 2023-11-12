UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
The municipality Nea Propontida
Houses
Houses for sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece
villas
12
cottages
44
townhouses
11
House
Clear all
102 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moudania olive groves, Greece
5
4
163 m²
3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Meer mit wundersc…
€249,000
Recommend
Chalet 22 bedrooms with sea view, with fireplace, with landscape design
Nea Potidea, Greece
22
1 200 m²
1
€1,15M
Recommend
6 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
6
4
265 m²
The house is located 550 meters to the beach, 5 km from Nea Potidea village. The house is bu…
€275,000
Recommend
2 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2
1
65 m²
1
The maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Paralia Dionisiou village in Portaria area 500…
€125,000
Recommend
2 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
2
2
55 m²
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Potidea village only 200 meter…
€120,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
3
1
60 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€85,000
Recommend
5 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
5
5
463 m²
Luxury modern villa is located between town Nea Moudania and Nea Potidea village in front of…
€1,95M
Recommend
5 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
5
2
158 m²
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Potidea village only 100 meter…
€225,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Nea Potidea, Greece
6
3
Hey nature lovers this investment opportunity is ideal for rental income or a large family w…
€275,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Portes, Greece
7
2
160 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
€230,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nea Potidea, Greece
3
2
Maisonette in a prime location with 76 sq meters of living area including 3 bedrooms, 2 bath…
€189,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nea Potidea, Greece
3
3
A wonderfully located 3-bedroom detached house for sale in Halkidiki close to an elevated lo…
€650,000
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with fireplace, with landscape design
Agios Mamas, Greece
4
132 m²
-1
Agios Mamas SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 132 m2, 2 Le…
€350,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Potidea, Greece
3
1
83 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€150,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nea Potidea, Greece
3
2
Dream Living with this private home in a gated garden of 500 meters including 3 bedrooms, tw…
€135,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nea Potidea, Greece
7
4
4
This is an exclusive villa with sea views in the quiet urbanization of Potidia Halkidiki. T…
€1,05M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nea Potidea, Greece
5
4
A unique well-designed villa for sale on 2 levels with 206 sq meters of living space. The h…
€390,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nea Potidea, Greece
2
2
Get swept away with this magnificent investment property with 2 apartments with separate ent…
€180,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Portes, Greece
3
1
60 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€185,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Portes, Greece
2
1
50 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom, li…
€85,000
Recommend
3 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
3
2
235 m²
The maisonette is located in Nea Moudania town in its elite area Eleonas 800 meters from the…
€358,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
5
3
135 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
€320,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
5
2
500 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
€540,000
Recommend
2 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2
2
91 m²
This complex is located in Dionisiou Paralia village only 220 meters from the nice sandy bea…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
4
2
70 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€200,000
Recommend
2 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2
2
130 m²
The complex of 3 houses is located in the suburbs of a quiet holiday village Paralia Dionisi…
€320,000
Recommend
3 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
3
1
120 m²
2
This maisonette is located in Nea Moudania town 2400 meters from the nice sandy beach marked…
€210,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
3
1
56 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 56 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€110,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Moudania olive groves, Greece
7
2
240 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
€850,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
3
1
70 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living r…
€160,000
Recommend
Properties features in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
