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Houses for sale in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

;
Nea Kallikrateia
35
Nea Moudania
33
Nea Triglia
10
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232 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of living room…
$490,558
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Nea Plagia, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Plagia, Greece
Area 67 m²
For sale 4 corner maisonettes, fully equipped, in Paralia Dionysio. Each has an area of 67 s…
$214,047
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa 4 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Floor -1/-1
Welcome to this stunning waterfront property located in the beautiful area of Halkidiki, Gre…
$1,71M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Lakkoma, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Lakkoma, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$253,852
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom house in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
The modern complex is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village, in Mikoniatika beac…
$306,578
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
The maisonette is located in Nea Moudania town 1200 meters to the nice sandy beach marked by…
$329,670
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Villa 3 rooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Welcome to this stunning detached house in a complex in Halkidiki, Greece. Situated in Nea P…
$523,986
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 6 rooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Beautiful detached house at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida , in the small paradise of H…
$740,415
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Sozopoli, Greece
3 bedroom house
Sozopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
The maisonette is located in the suburbs of Sozopoli village in the complex with a swimming …
$167,750
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Villa 5 rooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 463 m²
Floor -1/-1
Introducing a waterfront villa currently under construction in Nea Propontida, Halkidiki. Th…
$2,22M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 2
Details  Number of floors in the building: 3  Number of rooms: 6  Levels: 2  Bathrooms: 2  B…
$518,679
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 3 storeroo…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Detached house is located in front of the sea in the surroundings of Nea Potidea village in …
$404,915
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Paralia Dionisiou, Greece
3 bedroom house
Paralia Dionisiou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The maisonette is located in Paralia Dionisiou village only 50 meters to the sandy beach. Th…
$283,401
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2 bedroom house in Nea Potidea, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Potidea village 1200 meters fr…
$138,828
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2 bedroom house in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Our own project! Without comission for the agency! The building is located in Nea Moudania t…
$277,617
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Lakkoma, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lakkoma, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom house in Nea Flogita, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nea Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
The maisonettes are located in a popular summer resort named Flogita only 150 meters from th…
$225,564
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Townhouse in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Area 90 m²
Townhouse with an area of 90 square meters in Halkidiki under construction is for sale. The …
$312,077
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
5 bedroom house in Dionysiou, Greece
5 bedroom house
Dionysiou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
The villa is located in a quite area in the surroundings of Dionisiou village, close to Para…
$636,295
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4 bedroom house in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
4 bedroom house
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
House with a garden is located in the surroundings of Nea Kallikratia village 1700 meters fr…
$370,208
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of living ro…
$594,134
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Potidea village 750 meters fro…
$351,698
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2 bedroom house in Sozopoli, Greece
2 bedroom house
Sozopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
The maisonettes are located in Sozopoli village 350 meters from the great sandy beach. The m…
$181,633
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4 bedroom house in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
The building is located in Nea Moudania town in Eleonas area 700 meters to the nice sandy be…
$382,880
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
Property Code: HPS5124 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Moudania for € 450.000 . This 267.0…
$519,849
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Silata, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Silata, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one storer…
$696,768
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Nea Propontida

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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