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Houses for sale in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

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Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
58
Agios Nikolaos
14
Neapoli Municipal Unit
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72 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Milatos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Milatos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 114 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 114 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$315,249
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$369,372
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vrachasi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vrachasi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists…
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 480 m²
An incomplete Villa for sale in the area of Agios Nikolaos. The villa is just 200 meters fro…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Vrouchas, Greece
Villa
Vrouchas, Greece
Area 220 m²
Beautiful Villa for Sale in a Traditional Cretan Village This charming 220 sq.m. villa is …
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vrouchas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vrouchas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
For Sale Maisonette in Vlychadia – Sea View over the Cretan Sea Just 350 meters from the …
$434,175
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa in Milatos, Greece
Villa
Milatos, Greece
Area 250 m²
Villa for sale in Milatos, Crete On a quiet hillside near Milatos is this impressive 250 sqm…
$922,509
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Milatos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milatos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
For Sale – Luxury Villa in Milatos Beach, Lasithi, Crete Discover a 250 m² villa on a 53…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Epano Elounda, Greece
Villa
Epano Elounda, Greece
Area 1 200 m²
For sale an unique villa in the paradise of the Mirabello Bay. The villa is located on the f…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 124 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$582,215
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Milatos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Milatos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, l…
$324,695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 357 m²
For sale an elegant 357 sq.m. villa in the construction phase! The villa is located inside a…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 270 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Vrouchas, Greece
Villa
Vrouchas, Greece
Area 120 m²
Upcoming Modern Retreat in Picturesque Pano Loumas Nestled in the charming countryside o…
$627,268
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Property Code: HPS4197 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Rousa Limni for € 680.000 . This …
$782,580
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Milatos, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Milatos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
For sale maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor cons…
$106,264
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, on…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists…
$818,231
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, one…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 650 m²
Exclusive 3-Storey Luxury Villa with Panoramic Views of Spinalonga – Crete This exception…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Epano Elounda, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Epano Elounda, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kritsa, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kritsa, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement co…
$126,336
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 275 m²
For sale 275 sq.m villa with an additional 70 sq.m of closed garage space, on a plot of 4,01…
$2,17M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kritsa, Greece
Townhouse
Kritsa, Greece
Area 80 m²
For sale bright and functional maisonette of a total area of ​​80 sq.m., in a quiet but cent…
$185,371
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 170 m²
For sale villa in Crete, total area 170sqm on a plot of 750sqm. More specifically, the villa…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 280 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, 3 s…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Vrouchas, Greece
Villa
Vrouchas, Greece
Area 167 m²
Elevated Premium Off-Plan Villa in Picturesque Pano Loumas Set against the beautiful bac…
$916,744
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kritsa, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kritsa, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor con…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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