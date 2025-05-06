Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Paggaio Municipality, Greece

Nea Peramos
30
Eleftheroupoli
3
114 properties total found
4 room house in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
4 room house
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Detached house 120 sq.m. for sale. It is divided into two indepen…
$567,826
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 94 sq.meters in Kavala. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$293,401


Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$151,129


Townhouse 4 rooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 98 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$235,451


2 bedroom house in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11399 - House FOR SALE in Eleftheroupoli Chrisokastro for € 280.000 . This 1…
$293,025
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Floor -2/3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Basement cons…
$698,009


3 room house in Georgiane, Greece
3 room house
Georgiane, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Pangaio, Georgiani: Detached house for sale 190 sq.m.. It consists of 3 bedrooms, 1 kitchen,…
$92,966
3 bedroom townthouse in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground…
$279,176


3 room townhouse in Kariane, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kariane, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$308,703


3 room cottage in Antiphilippoi, Greece
3 room cottage
Antiphilippoi, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 359 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. A detached house is for sale in …
$96,713


3 bedroom townthouse in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette h…
$346,440


House in Domatia, Greece
House
Domatia, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Detached home for sale in Domatia, Pierea of Kavala Prefecture for 72.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ825…
$75,710
House in Nikesiane, Greece
House
Nikesiane, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Pangaio, Nikisiani Krya Nera: For sale, partially renovated Detached House 180 sq.m. on a pl…
$71,504
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariane, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariane, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The house consists of 3 bedrooms…
$223,510


Cottage 5 rooms in Orphani, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Orphani, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 0-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. For Sale: Detached House 270 sq.…
$188,361


Townhouse 4 rooms in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 98 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$273,398


Cottage 4 rooms in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. There are: solar panels for water…
$398,385


Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 78 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$227,659


Townhouse 4 rooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$235,451


3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$310,113


Villa 1 room in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 550 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. There are: solar panels for water heating…
$5,15M


3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette h…
$365,895


Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-b…
$351,262


3 room cottage in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 room cottage
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 65 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. There are: air…
$162,210


Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$321,224


Villa 5 rooms in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. There are: ai…
$627,911


2 room house in Antiphilippoi, Greece
2 room house
Antiphilippoi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Eleftheroupoli, Antifilippi: Detached house of 88 sq.m. in 770sq.m. facade plot. It consists…
$75,886
2 room house in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
2 room house
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
Detached home for sale in Nea Iraklitsa, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 400.000€ (Listi…
$420,612
2 room house in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room house
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Detached house for sale 94 sq.m. located on a plot of 278 sq.m. wit…
$266,596
4 room house in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
4 room house
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 2
Eleitheres, Nea Iraklitsa: For sale a Detached house of 300 sq.m. 3 levels in 400sq.m. plot …
$1,26M
