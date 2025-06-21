Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thermi
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Thermi, Greece

villas
32
cottages
14
townhouses
40
House Delete
Clear all
94 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 164 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$650,962
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$3,23M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 350 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$862,821
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$645,201
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 200 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$311,863
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 141 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$777,698
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse area of 124 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki under construction. The …
$444,693
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 2/3
Taunhaus is sold with an area of ​​141 sq.m in the suburbs of the city of Salonika at the co…
$779,657
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale townhouse area of 120 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki under construction. The t…
$369,615
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one bedr…
$1,61M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$380,208
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Property Code: HPS4164 - Villa FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 1.400.000 . This 4…
$1,47M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 379 m²
Number of floors 2
A 2-story cottage with an area of ​​379 sq.m in the suburbs of the city of Thessum at the co…
$254,111
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 143 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$443,576
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhaus is sold with an area of ​​150 sq.m in the suburbs of the city of Salonika at the co…
$652,602
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Thermi, Greece
4 bedroom house
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Property Code: HPS5462 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 510.000 . This 145 sq. m. fu…
$583,961
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
A 2-story cottage with an area of ​​200 sq.m in the suburbs of the city of Thessaloniki is s…
$646,827
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Property Code: HPS5225 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 750.000 . This 165.92 sq. m.…
$813,069
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 300 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$652,602
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/4
Townhouse for sale of 110 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. The townhouse is located on 2 levels. The f…
$404,267
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, …
$264,993
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 376 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$519,772
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor -1/3
A 3-story cottage with an area of ​​220 sq.m in Thessaloniki is sold. The basement consists …
$1,33M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 285 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$404,267
Leave a request
Townhouse 9 rooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 9 rooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has one level. Extras …
$357,165
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale townhouse area of 140 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The townhouse is locate…
$184,808
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS5114 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 580.000 . This 300 sq. m. V…
$664,113
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters in Thessaloniki. The cottage con…
$265,661
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
$1,62M
Leave a request

Properties features in Thermi, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go