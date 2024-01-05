Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Peraia, Greece

40 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Peraia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 4-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,10M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€155,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€380,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€258,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€380,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 88 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€285,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€395,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€258,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€295,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€258,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€152,500
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€920,000
3 room townhouse in Peraia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 206 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€350,000
3 room townhouse in Peraia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 98 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 lev…
€170,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€565,000
3 room townhouse in Peraia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale maisonette of 101 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€178,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view in Peraia, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 930 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 930 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€3,40M
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/3
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€210,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€390,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€930,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
€170,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€160,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 420 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€530,000
Villa 5 rooms with mountain view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€600,000
3 room cottage in Peraia, Greece
3 room cottage
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€270,000
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
€850,000
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peraia, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€2,20M
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€320,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,10M
