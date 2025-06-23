Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Thermi Municipality, Greece

Thermi
94
Plagiari
49
Neo Rysio
38
Trilofos
38
317 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kato Scholari, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kato Scholari, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse area of 137 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The townhouse i…
$172,840
Villa 12 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 280 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$924,038
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$322,601
1 room Cottage in Plagiari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer 4 cottages for sale, each house of 173 sq.m. Three-storey house divided into the ba…
$357,165
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 440 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$1,24M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$2,07M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 187 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$288,036
3 bedroom townthouse in Plagiari, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$195,865
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse area of 143 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki under construction. The …
$444,693
3 bedroom townthouse in Neo Rysio, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$230,429
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$921,716
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki under constructi…
$635,276
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$599,116
Villa 4 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 610 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale 5-storey villa of 610 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$748,895
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$368,687
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$860,653
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 785 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 4-storey villa with an area of 785 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
$3,35M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor co…
$1,15M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 300 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$652,602
Villa 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 370 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$485,120
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 379 m²
Number of floors 2
A 2-story cottage with an area of ​​379 sq.m in the suburbs of the city of Thessum at the co…
$254,111
3 bedroom townthouse in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$172,822
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$176,278
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,23M
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 379 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 379 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$253,472
Villa 1 bedroom in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Trilofos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa with an area of 350 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki under construction. T…
$808,533
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor -1/3
A 3-story cottage with an area of ​​200 sq.m in the suburbs of the city of Thessaloniki is s…
$369,615
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$650,962
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale townhouse area of 140 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The townhouse is locate…
$184,808
