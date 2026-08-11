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Houses for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

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Panorama Municipal Unit
20
Pylaia Municipal Unit
10
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
3
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33 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 395 m²
Property Code: HPS4684 - House FOR SALE in Pylea Elaiones for € 1.100.000 . This 395.00 sq.…
$1,27M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
Property Code: HPS5470 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 930.000 . This 252 sq. m. …
$1,07M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Property Code: HPS5399 - Villa FOR SALE in Pylea Pournari for € 1.580.000 . This 450 sq. m.…
$1,82M
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4 bedroom house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
Property Code: HPS2755 - House FOR SALE in Pylea Pournari for € 1.700.000 . This 380 sq. m.…
$1,96M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS4527 - Villa FOR SALE in Pylea Pournari for € 1.200.000 . This 300 sq. m.…
$1,38M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Property Code: HPS5725 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 1.300.000 . This 340 sq. m…
$1,50M
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3 bedroom house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 332 m²
Property Code: HPS4689 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 950.000 . This 332.00 sq. …
$1,09M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Property Code: HPS4918 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 1.400.000 . This 800 sq. m…
$1,61M
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
$100,360
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 192 m²
Property Code: HPS4493 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for € 580.000 . This…
$667,495
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3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
A spacious 300 sq.m. maisonette, spread over four levels, is for sale in an excellent locati…
$754,786
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3 bedroom house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 479 m²
Property Code: HPS4686 - House FOR SALE in Pylea Elaiones for € 1.350.000 . This 479.00 sq.…
$1,55M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Property Code: HPS5476 - Villa FOR SALE in Pylea Pournari for € 1.050.000 . This 295 sq. m.…
$1,21M
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3 bedroom house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 331 m²
Property Code: HPS5012 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 950.000 . This 331.00 sq. …
$1,09M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Property Code: HPS5277 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 1.200.000 . This 330 sq. m…
$1,38M
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4 bedroom house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Property Code: HPS129 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Synoikismos Nomou 751 for € 750.000 . Th…
$863,139
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS5785 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 1.350.000 . This 200.00 sq…
$1,55M
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4 bedroom house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Property Code: HPS4428 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 1.100.000 . This 440.00 sq…
$1,28M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Property Code: HPS5475 - Villa FOR SALE in Pylea Pournari for € 1.150.000 . This 295 sq. m.…
$1,32M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Property Code: HPS5699 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 1.200.000 . This 470 sq. m…
$1,38M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
Property Code: HPS5471 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 790.000 . This 252 sq. m. …
$909,174
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Exochi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Exochi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 238 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Basement c…
$171,203
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 040 m²
Property Code: HPS176 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for € 3.300.…
$3,80M
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
This impressive 250 sq.m. maisonette, located in the lush and highly sought-after area of Pa…
$682,865
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Property Code: HPS5300 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Synoikismos Nomou 751 for € 1.750.000 .…
$2,01M
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6 bedroom house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 445 m²
Property Code: HPS2747 - House FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for € 1.180.000 . This 445 sq.…
$1,36M
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3 bedroom house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 332 m²
Property Code: HPS4688 - House FOR SALE in Pylea Epektasi for € 950.000 . This 332.00 sq. m…
$1,09M
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3 bedroom house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 479 m²
Property Code: HPS4685 - House FOR SALE in Pylea Elaiones for € 1.350.000 . This 479.00 sq.…
$1,55M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Property Code: HPS5396 - Villa FOR SALE in Pylea Pournari for € 1.350.000 . This 375 sq. m.…
Price on request
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Cottage 1 bedroom in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of one bedr…
$354,213
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis

villas
cottages

Properties features in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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