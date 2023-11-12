Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

villas
27
cottages
30
townhouses
41
House To archive
Clear all
149 properties total found
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with garden in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with garden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Floor -1
€420,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€600,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor -1
€480,000
4 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPR3371 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Center for €480.000 . This 200 sq. m. fu…
€480,000
3 room house with parking, with landscape design in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with landscape design
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 5
Malakopi FOR SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 140 m2…
€395,000
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
Floor 2
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 …
€420,000
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Floor -1
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 …
€340,000
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 164 m²
Floor -1
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 …
€340,000
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor -1
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 …
€360,000
2 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 124 m²
Floor -1
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Townhouse 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 …
€320,000
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1
Synoikismos Nomou 751 SALE Townhouse 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Are…
€440,000
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 160 m²
Floor -1
Synoikismos Nomou 751 SALE Townhouse 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Are…
€440,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 447 m²
Floor -1
Elaiones SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 447 m2, 3 Leve…
€1,10M
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 467 m²
Floor -1
Elaiones SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 467 m2, 3 Leve…
€1,10M
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 2
Oikismos Makedonia SALE Townhouse 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: …
€420,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 235 m²
Floor -1
Synoikismos Nomou 751 SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 2…
€670,000
3 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 467 m²
Property Code: HPS3977 - House FOR SALE in Pylea Elaiones for €1.100.000 . This 467 sq. m. …
€1,10M
3 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 447 m²
Property Code: HPS3978 - House FOR SALE in Pylea Elaiones for €1.100.000 . This 447 sq. m. …
€1,10M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Floor -1
Synoikismos Nomou 751 SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 25…
€685,000
4 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Property Code: HPS3877 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Synoikismos Nomou 751 for €670.000 . Thi…
€670,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with fireplace in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with fireplace
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
Floor -1
Center SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 260 m2, 3 Le…
€600,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 242 m²
Floor -1
Filiro SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 242 m2, Excellen…
€360,000
3 room house with parking, with landscape design in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with landscape design
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 158 m²
Floor 2
Konstantinopolitika SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 21 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 158…
€474,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 251 m²
Floor -1
Center SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 251 m2, 4 Le…
€710,000
3 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 242 m²
Property Code: HPS3733 - House FOR SALE in Chortiatis Filiro for €360.000 . This 242 sq. m. …
€360,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with dressing room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with dressing room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 4
€530,000
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with dressing room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with dressing room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 189 m²
Floor 2
€520,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 189 m²
Floor -1
€360,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 189 m²
Floor -1
€320,000

