UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
Houses
Houses for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
villas
27
cottages
30
townhouses
41
House
Clear all
149 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with garden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
160 m²
-1
€420,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6
2
207 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€600,000
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
200 m²
-1
€480,000
Recommend
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
1
200 m²
Property Code: HPR3371 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Center for €480.000 . This 200 sq. m. fu…
€480,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with landscape design
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
140 m²
5
Malakopi FOR SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 140 m2…
€395,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
148 m²
2
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 …
€420,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
168 m²
-1
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 …
€340,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
164 m²
-1
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 …
€340,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
140 m²
-1
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 …
€360,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2
124 m²
-1
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Townhouse 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 …
€320,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2
136 m²
1
Synoikismos Nomou 751 SALE Townhouse 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Are…
€440,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2
160 m²
-1
Synoikismos Nomou 751 SALE Townhouse 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Are…
€440,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
447 m²
-1
Elaiones SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 447 m2, 3 Leve…
€1,10M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
467 m²
-1
Elaiones SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 467 m2, 3 Leve…
€1,10M
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2
160 m²
2
Oikismos Makedonia SALE Townhouse 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: …
€420,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
235 m²
-1
Synoikismos Nomou 751 SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 2…
€670,000
Recommend
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
467 m²
Property Code: HPS3977 - House FOR SALE in Pylea Elaiones for €1.100.000 . This 467 sq. m. …
€1,10M
Recommend
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
447 m²
Property Code: HPS3978 - House FOR SALE in Pylea Elaiones for €1.100.000 . This 447 sq. m. …
€1,10M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
250 m²
-1
Synoikismos Nomou 751 SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 25…
€685,000
Recommend
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
3
235 m²
Property Code: HPS3877 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Synoikismos Nomou 751 for €670.000 . Thi…
€670,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with fireplace
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
260 m²
-1
Center SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 260 m2, 3 Le…
€600,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
242 m²
-1
Filiro SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 242 m2, Excellen…
€360,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with landscape design
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
158 m²
2
Konstantinopolitika SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 21 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 158…
€474,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
251 m²
-1
Center SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 251 m2, 4 Le…
€710,000
Recommend
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
1
242 m²
Property Code: HPS3733 - House FOR SALE in Chortiatis Filiro for €360.000 . This 242 sq. m. …
€360,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5
3
180 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with dressing room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
140 m²
4
€530,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with dressing room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
189 m²
2
€520,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
189 m²
-1
€360,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
189 m²
-1
€320,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Properties features in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL