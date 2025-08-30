Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece

villas
16
cottages
20
townhouses
38
75 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor consi…
$434,503
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 3/4
Townhouse for sale with an area of 225 square meters in Athens. The townhouse is located on …
$2,23M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor consi…
$2,72M
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 310 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$5,83M
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Glyfada south of Athens, Pyrnari area, maisonette of 147 sq.m. luxury construction, in excel…
$911,469
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$2,20M
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 234 square meters in Athens. The townhouse is located on …
$762,092
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 380 square meters in Athens. The first floor consi…
$1,55M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor consi…
$2,17M
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Athens. Basement consists of one bedroom, one ki…
$1,72M
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement c…
$640,321
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale townhouse area of 150 sq.m in Athens under construction. The townhouse is located o…
$1,06M
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
A two-storey house with an area of 150 square meters is put up for auction. Auction Date 10 …
$1,58M
Townhouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
The maisonette is located on the ground (70 sq.m) and second (170 sq.m) floor, it has the ex…
$1,20M
Close
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 325 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale under construction maisonette of 325 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$6,29M
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Floor -2/1
Townhouse for sale with an area of 390 square meters in Athens. The townhouse is located on …
$1,64M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 371 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 371 square meters in Athens. The first floor consi…
$1,11M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 60 square meters in Athens. The cottage consists o…
$433,806
Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 564 square meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…
$1,52M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale 4-storey villa with an area of 380 square meters in Athens. The basement consists o…
$1,76M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 750 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
Price on request
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 232 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor consi…
$1,37M
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
$423,069
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale under construction maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$971,915
Close
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury townhouse for sale in the prestigious suburb of Athens, Vule. This is one of the rich…
$1,11M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 140 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 2…
$502,477
Villa 10 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 640 square meters in Athens. The first floor consi…
$4,22M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,03M
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,70M
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale townhouse area of 130 sq.m in Athens under construction. The townhouse is located o…
$996,582
