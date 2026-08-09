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Houses for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

;
Municipality of Apokoronas
143
Heraklion
109
Heraklion Municipal Unit
109
Municipality of Heraklion
109
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579 properties total found
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale an impressive villa with a swimming pool in Hersonissos, Heraklion, Crete A rare pr…
$1,85M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Amnatos, Greece
Villa
Amnatos, Greece
Area 132 m²
Villa for sale under construction in Rethymno A new two-level villa, which is now in the ini…
$414,693
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Amnatos, Greece
Villa
Amnatos, Greece
Area 132 m²
Villa for sale under construction in Rethymno A new two-level villa, which is now in the ini…
$414,693
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 250 m²
Villa for sale 250 sq.m. in Gazi, Heraklion, Crete In a quiet and green area of large Herakl…
$529,885
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Kalyves, Greece
4 bedroom house
Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
The maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Kalyves village only 230 meters from the beach…
$554,760
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Villa in Margarites, Greece
Villa
Margarites, Greece
Area 132 m²
Villa for sale under construction in Rethymno A new two-level villa, which is now in the ini…
$414,693
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For Sale: Detached House 180 sq.m. on a 6,850 sq.m. Plot – Agia Pelagia, Heraklion, Crete …
$743,846
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
For Sale: Modern 2-Storey Villa with Private Pool in Rethymno, Crete Location: Rethym…
$498,185
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Kokkino Chorio, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kokkino Chorio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This designer villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania Crete, is located in the seaside village …
$985,001
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3 bedroom house in Gerani, Greece
3 bedroom house
Gerani, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Number of floors 2
DescriptionBlue Marine —is a new residential complex located in the tourist area of Gerani.O…
$612,744
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
House in Kokkino Chorio, Greece
House
Kokkino Chorio, Greece
This luxurious villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, Crete, is located at the outskirts of t…
$1,05M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$1,14M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Gerani, Greece
3 bedroom house
Gerani, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
DescriptionBlue Marine — is a new residential complex located in the tourist area of Gerani.…
$936,457
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa in Region of Crete, Greece
Villa
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 154 m²
Unique villa for sale in Rethymno, Crete There are houses that just provide shelter. And the…
$461,255
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 184 m²
Suggested for sale , building of 184 m2 in a 402 plot located in Heraklion of Crete. …
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
6 bedroom house in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
6 bedroom house
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
This exceptional villa for sale in Heraklion, Crete is located on top of a hill, ensuring th…
$2,12M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 145 m²
A Mexican Home Away From Mexico – Welcome to Villa Pablo! Discover this hidden gem: a 2-…
$707,244
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Skotino, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Skotino, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Villa in Heraklion, Crete, on a 265 sqm plot, with private pool and sea view – 1/6 co-owners…
$134,382
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3 bedroom house in Maza, Greece
3 bedroom house
Maza, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
An amazing stone-built villa for sale in Maza, Apokoronas, that can be characterized as the …
$536,737
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Cottage in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 116 m²
Stone House with Sea View in Chersonissos for sale Stone house with an area of 116 sq.m., bu…
$329,908
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 323 m²
Introducing the new luxury project Elounda Hills on the largest Greek island, Crete, where a…
$4,85M
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Cottage in Kritsa, Greece
Cottage
Kritsa, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists o…
$106,264
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom house in Plaka, Greece
2 bedroom house
Plaka, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This house for sale is situated in Plaka, Apokoronas, Chania, offering stunning panoramic vi…
$324,401
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kritsa, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kritsa, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 119 m²
For sale maisonette of 119 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Basement consist…
$100,360
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Malaxa, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Malaxa, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Play videoThe villa, located on a spacious plot of 10,543.10 square meters, will occupy 290.…
$2,08M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom house in Kissamos, Greece
1 bedroom house
Kissamos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This exclusive project offers a unique opportunity to experience luxurious living by the Aeg…
$359,398
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2 bedroom house in Varipetro, Greece
2 bedroom house
Varipetro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This villa for sale in Chania, Crete, is located in the village of Varipetro. It has a total…
$448,264
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Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 433 m²
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay. The mai…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Kalyves, Greece
Villa
Kalyves, Greece
Area 406 m²
For sale Villa in Apokoronas.On a plot of 4300 sq.m. villa for sale with a magnificent, unli…
$3,73M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale a stone house of 50 sq.m. in Kounavi village, near Arhanes! The house was renovated…
$112,167
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Region of Crete

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Region of Crete, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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