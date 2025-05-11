Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kassandra Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

Pallini Municipal Unit
512
Kassandra Municipal Unit
492
Kassandreia
22
1 001 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. 1st floor consists of liv…
$337,515
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom house in Chaniotis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – Chanioti (800 meters from the sea) Double floor apartment for sal…
$556,899
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – CHANIOTI (500 meters from the sea) Exceptionally well-maintained …
$163,132
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 108 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$532,309
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 289 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$678,433
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom house in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 920 m²
Number of floors 2
L ocation –   Kryopigi ( 1700m from the beach, 500m from the village center )   Thi…
$614,555
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
6 bedroom house in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
6 bedroom house
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Property Code: HPS4792 - House FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for € 800.000 . This 310 sq. m.…
$828,848
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$375,748
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
🌟 Luxury cottage on the first line of the sea, 2 floors with an area of 140 square meters on…
$463,994
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Property Code: HPS4502 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for € 570.000 . This 178 sq. m. …
$590,554
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled on a picturesque coastal cliff in Posidi, this stunning summer home boasts panoramic…
$263,645
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$473,053
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
$254,522
3 bedroom townthouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$335,265
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$609,713
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Property Code: HPS4356 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for € 730.000 . This 125 sq. m…
$808,198
3 bedroom townthouse in Chaniotis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Maisonette built in 1998 is for sale in a quiet part of the seaside town of  Hanioti with a …
$281,428
Villa 2 bedrooms in Moles Kalybes, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Moles Kalybes, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Dreaming of a beachfront home with a gorgeous gated garden then this is the one. The home bo…
$823,538
Villa 10 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS4222 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for € 1.390.000 . This 300 sq…
$1,54M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Unique and spacious detached home in Pefkohori Halkidiki 80 m to the seaside on a private pl…
$440,068
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$357,616
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Exclusive homes with pride and imagination fully furnished in a privileged and peaceful loca…
$1,29M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS4219 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for € 700.000 . This 150 sq. …
$732,159
3 bedroom house in Chaniotis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
The house is located in a popular holiday village Hanioti on the hillside 1100 meters to the…
$281,262
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Welcome to this amazing offer that is in prime condition and a prime location, the home offe…
$162,670
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 287 m²
Property Code: HPS5050 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for € 1.300.000 . This 287 sq…
$1,43M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning complex of 5 homes is situated in an enviable position, overlooking a very pop…
$323,170
5 bedroom house in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
5 bedroom house
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS1379 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Fourka for € 2.200.000 . This 200 sq. …
$2,26M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS5228 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for € 720.000 . This 150 sq. m. …
$755,388
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$502,897
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

