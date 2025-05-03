Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Greece

89 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11672 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 175.000 . This 74 sq. m. …
$183,141
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 488 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached home for sale in Ampeleia, Mpizanio of Ioannina Prefecture for 450.000€ (Listing No…
$489,131
House in Potamia, Greece
House
Potamia, Greece
Property Code: 11611 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for € 160.000 . This 136 sq. m. Ho…
$167,443
3 bedroom house in Skala Soteros, Greece
3 bedroom house
Skala Soteros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11592 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 270.000 . This 90 …
$282,560
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11426 - Maisonette FOR SALE in for € 300.000 . This 120 sq. m. Maisonette…
$313,956
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Two ground floor apartments of 47,50 sq.m. each in Skala Potamia, Thassos, each one includin…
$303,653
2 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11627 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Prinos for € 83.000 . This 110 sq. m. Hous…
$90,126
4 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
This is a property of unique architecture, which you will not see often, it combines comfort…
$425,419
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa in Vrachati 190 sq.m on a plot of 730 sq.m. m. near the beach. This villa offer…
$377,052
4 bedroom house in Pylos, Greece
4 bedroom house
Pylos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Available from our office is a luxurious stone villa located in the wider area of Pylos. Mad…
$1,70M
3 bedroom townthouse in Gerani, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$563,860
5 bedroom house in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
5 bedroom house
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11524 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 800.000 . This 165 …
$885,696
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
- Loutraki, Livadaki area - For sale detached house with a total area of ​​80 sq.m. (30 sq.…
$232,578
Villa 10 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Loutraki-Perachora, Loutraki. Luxurious building of 600 m2 on a plot of 6,000 m2. The build…
$2,71M
5 bedroom house in Skala Soteros, Greece
5 bedroom house
Skala Soteros, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11453 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 300.000 . This 262 sq. …
$313,956
4 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Perachora Loutraki an incredible opportunity to acquire a detached house consisting of two i…
$173,595
3 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11653 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Astrida for € 280.000 . This 70 sq. m. furn…
$293,025
House in Thassos Municipality, Greece
House
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Property Code: 11398 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for € 120.000 . This 96 …
$125,582
2 bedroom house in Skala Soteros, Greece
2 bedroom house
Skala Soteros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11591 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 190.000 . This 72 …
$198,839
Villa 3 bedrooms in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone villa with pool and sea view A modern and fully equipped new villa near the traditi…
$1,01M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Stunning new home in Halkidiki with this stunning stone-built complex of gated homes. This s…
$449,555
2 bedroom house in Chorafakia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Chorafakia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
Three houses built in solid stone (very strong and beautifully shaped) are located on the ou…
$271,087
3 bedroom house in Kallirachi, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kallirachi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11633 - House FOR SALE in for € 520.000 . This 120 sq. m. furnished House …
$544,190
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 3
Situated in a magnificent setting the estate villa in Posidi built-in 2007  offers 1,800 sq …
$10,98M
Townhouse 10 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 10 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Detached house 750sqm on two levels inside a 9 acre estate. It is in the stage that you see …
$412,288
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa for sale 135 sq.m. on a 698 sq.m. plot This exceptional residence combines ele…
$399,581
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Loutraki Perachora detached house 270 sq.m. on a plot of 252 sq.m. the ground floor is 100 s…
$269,675
3 bedroom house in Chrysoupoli, Greece
3 bedroom house
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11531 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chrisoupoli Center for € 125.000 . This 105 s…
$134,937
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 8
Area 750 m²
Built in 1981, An entertainer masterpiece, timeless design on the sea in Kassandria Halkidik…
$4,43M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
🌟 Luxury cottage on the first line of the sea, 2 floors with an area of 140 square meters on…
$463,994
